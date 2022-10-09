Overwatch 2: How to play damage heroes

Damage Heroes in Overwatch are a crucial part of any team. They determine its ability to actively take map control in order to secure the objective. This role is for players confident in their ability to take down any enemy that crosses their path.

Overwatch 2 features a long list of Heroes who have different abilities and roles in the game. It belongs to the Hero-shooter genre in the First Person Shooter division. Here are the Heroes that players can choose according to their preference and playstyle.

There are three main categories in Overwatch 2- Tank, Support, and Damage. The Damage class Heroes signify the powerhouse of the team. The abilities and weapons of these characters enable players to inflict major damage on enemy teams.

How to play Damage class Heroes in Overwatch 2?

Damage Heroes, as the name suggests, are the canons of the team. They exist on the map to take down enemies and cripple the opposition as much as possible. These players are most prone to death in-game compared to any other class. These heroes are targeted most of the time to remove huge obstacles from the equation.

All Damage Heroes

Overwatch 2 currently features a total of 17 Damage Heroes with the possibility of more being added to the list in the future. The names are listed below.

Ashe

Bastion

Cassidy

Echo

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

Me

Pharah

Reaper

Sojourn

Soldier 76

Sombra

Symmetra

Torbjörn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Positioning

Overwatch 2 has a moderate pace and a lot of movement ingrained within itself. Positioning is crucial for Damage Heroes since they have lower Health Points to their name. The most effective method is to position near Tanks and provide cover and support while the team pushes to take control of the objective.

An alternative and more radical approach for such players is to flank and take aggressive fights from behind enemy lines. This allows the team to execute a pincer strategy, startling the enemy team that discourages coordination greatly since everyone tries to survive and abandon their roles.

Maintaining distance is another key factor to remember while playing Damage Heroes. Constant movement and repositioning will ensure that the team gains the upper hand in securing the objective and attaining flawless victory.

Target Heroes

Damage Heroes excel at taking down other fragile Heroes and pushing back enemy Tanks. The primary goal of these players is to take down enemy Support and others of its kind. Supporting ally Tanks is also a crucial task at times.

By repeatedly targeting enemy Support Heroes, players can demotivate their enemies and discourage them from pushing back head-on. However, diving in to fight multiple Heroes at once is not a wise choice. It is important to return alive from a fight to rejuvenate and join the battle once more in any game mode.

The following were crucial factors to note while picking out or starting with a Damage Hero. The aforementioned characters are built like glass canons that can inflict tremendous damage but require the support of the team from time to time. Follow Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 Hero Class guides.

