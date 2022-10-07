All Overwatch 2 ranks and divisions in Competitive Play

Overwatch 2 has finally launched after much anticipation. Despite having a controversial launch, it grew in popularity within a short period of time. The title features a new competitive mode that has received major changes compared to its predecessor Overwatch from 2016.

These changes include the addition of divisions to skill tiers and that gamers won't be receiving any rank updates after completion of every Competitive match.

This article will take a closer look into Overwatch 2's skill tiers and division system.

Everthing players need to know about skill tiers and divisions in Overwatch 2

Competitive Play is a ranked mode in the game that assigns ranks or "skill tiers" to players based on their skillset. It starts with Bronze and goes all the way up to the Top 500, with each tier having five divisions.

The game distributes ranks as follows:

Bronze

Bronze 5

Bronze 4

Bronze 3

Bronze 2

Bronze 1

Silver

Silver 5

Silver 4

Silver 3

Silver 2

Silver 1

Diamond

Diamond 5

Diamond 4

Diamond 3

Diamond 2

Diamond 1

Master

Master 5

Master 4

Master 3

Master 2

Master 1

Grandmaster

Grandmaster 5

Grandmaster 4

Grandmaster 3

Grandmaster 2

Grandmaster 1

Top 500

Unlike the previous title, the new game doesn't use the skill rating (SR) system and the divisions in each tier instead act as SR. Each represents approximately a 100 SR range. Similarly, gamers will now a receive a skill tier/division update for every seven wins, or 20 losses, instead of every single game.

The official Overwatch 2 blog states that:

"We made the decision to remove SR as a numeric value to relieve the sense of being stuck at a certain rank. Seeing your SR go up and down after each match almost felt like taking a test with the teacher passing or failing you based on each individual question rather than your complete work. It was a lot of pressure, and it doesn’t give players an accurate representation of how they’re performing overall in Competitive."

It further adds:

"Looking at the past seven or 20 games as a collective helps you better understand how you're performing in Competitive rather than putting a ton of pressure on each individual game. We want you to feel like you’re improving and being rewarded for advancing from the first day you start playing Competitive in Overwatch 2."

Thus, it suggests a comfortable and less stressful gaming experience for all newcomers and veterans alike. Also, the restrictions that the developers have put in place for Competitive Play will ensure a fair game.

How to access Competitive Play in Overwatch 2?

Newcomers to the title will first have to complete a tutorial that is presented at the beginning called First-Time User Experience (FTUE) that teaches them about various game mechanics. Post this, they will have to win a total of 50 Quick Play matches, which include multiple modes like: Escort, Push, Control, and Hybrid.

This is done to ensure that newcomers truly learn the game before dropping into the ranked mode so that experienced and new players alike have a positive competitive experience.

The inclusion of divisions to skill tiers is appreciated by fans as it now allows them to track their progress better without being overly stressful. Moreover, the rank updating every seven wins or 20 losses is also a welcome addition.

While Overwatch 2's 50 wins in Quick Play mode seem like a high requirement, it gives them sufficient time to learn the game.

