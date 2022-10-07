How to unlock Overwatch 2 ranked Competitive Play

After much waiting, Overwatch 2 is finally underway, although players that are new to the game won't have Competitive Play unlocked by default. To unlock this mode, users will have to complete the Competitive Play Qualification challenge. Unlike the prequel, there isn't a Portrait Level system in Overwatch 2, and gamers will have to complete the challenge in order to earn their way to the Competitive experience.

Overwatch 2 is the successor to the popular hero shooter title Overwatch. It consists of two teams of five players each who pick 'Heroes' with unique powers and abilities. Each Hero plays a role - Damage, Support, and Tank - and has different responsibilities in matches that are limited to them.

This article takes a closer look into the new Competitive Play mode and its requirements.

Everything Overwatch 2 players need to know about unlocking Competitive Play

New players will first have to complete a tutorial that is presented at the beginning called First-Time User Experience (FTUE). This tutorial guides users in learning how a Hero works, shooting mechanics, how to play the objective, how to use various abilities of a hero, and in-game movement.

Post this, they will have to complete the Competitive Play Qualification challenge, which involves winning a total of 50 Quick Play matches that includes the following modes: Escort, Push, Control, and Hybrid. Users can track their challenge progress by clicking on Challenges in the Main Menu, then heading over to the Competitive tab at the top of the screen. This will show how many matches they have won and how many more are left to complete in order to finally unlock the mode.

Why do players need to win 50 Quick Play matches?

This is done to ensure that newcomers truly learn the game before dropping into the ranked mode. It gives them plenty of time to get accustomed to several game mechanics, roles, and modes. User stats are tracked behind the scenes, which will allow the developers to optimize the ranked experience for newbies and veteran players alike.

Having this requirement implemented also makes it certain that gamers who have been playing the title for a while don't have a poor competitive experience with newcomers who have no idea how the game works.

Is this requirement mandatory for all?

This is only applicable for accounts made on or after the October 4 release date. Anyone who has Competitive unlocked previously will have access to the mode in the game.

What is Competitive Play in Overwatch 2?

Competitive Play is a ranked mode in the game that assigns tiers to players based on their skill level. Every win or loss will adjust their ranks. It starts with Bronze 5 being the lowest rank and goes all the way up to the Top 500. The game distributes ranks as follows:

Bronze

Bronze 5

Bronze 4

Bronze 3

Bronze 2

Bronze 1

Silver

Silver 5

Silver 4

Silver 3

Silver 2

Silver 1

Diamond

Diamond 5

Diamond 4

Diamond 3

Diamond 2

Diamond 1

Master

Master 5

Master 4

Master 3

Master 2

Master 1

Grandmaster

Grandmaster 5

Grandmaster 4

Grandmaster 3

Grandmaster 2

Grandmaster 1

Top 500

With that said, players should have some clarity on how the Competitive mode in Overwatch 2 functions. While the 50 win requirement might seem like a lot, it has been incorporated to ensure a fair competitive experience for all players.

