5 Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 that could be ideal starters for Valorant players

Picking the right Tank in Overwatch 2 Season 1 is a critical decision. This is because there is only one slot available for a Tank player in 5v5 matches.

Valorant is a similar 5v5 online tactical shooter. Each Agent plays a specific role and has unique special abilities in addition to precise gunplay.

Tanks take the enemy’s focus away from teammates, absorb a lot of hits, and deal exponentially high damage to opponents.

Valorant is filled with Agents that are experts at drawing attention from opponents while their teammates finish the job. Brim, Sova, and Viper are noteworthy examples of such a style of play.

Overwatch 2 has 10 Tanks at the moment. Listed below are five of the best ones that Valorant players can quickly adjust to.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Zarya, Wrecking Ball, and 3 other Tanks that are great for Valorant players in Overwatch 2

1) D.Va

HP:

350 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Fusion Cannon – An automatic short-range cannon that can deal up to 22 spread damage.

Abilities:

Boosters: D.Va flies in the direction she is facing for a duration of two seconds.

D.Va flies in the direction she is facing for a duration of two seconds. Defense Matrix: Generates a field that blocks projectiles that come towards D.Va for three seconds.

Generates a field that blocks projectiles that come towards D.Va for three seconds. Micro Missiles: D.Va launches a volley of missiles that deals 125 damage.

D.Va launches a volley of missiles that deals 125 damage. Self-Destruct: D.Va ejects out of her mech, causing it to explode. If timed right, this ability can deal over 2000 damage.

D.Va is an extremely versatile tank in Overwatch 2. She has a good mix of mobility, damage-dealing capabilities, and shielding.

D.Va’s Defense Matrix ability is a reliable shield that protects allies from any incoming projectiles. Meanwhile, Her Fusion Cannons are powerful primary weapons in close-range combat. She also carries a secondary Light Gun that deals 14 damage per shot.

All these attributes combine to make D.Va one of the most reliable Tanks in Overwatch 2.

2) Zarya

Zarya’s revamped buffs and abilities make her even tankier in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

250 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Particle Cannon - A short-range gun that shoots a thin particle beam and deals 47 damage.

Abilities:

Particle Barrier: Zarya generates a damage shield around her that can absorb 200 damage.

Zarya generates a damage shield around her that can absorb 200 damage. Projected Barrier: Zarya produces a damage shield around an ally that can absorb 200 damage.

Zarya produces a damage shield around an ally that can absorb 200 damage. Graviton Surge: Creates a gravity well that pulls enemies towards it.

Zarya is a straight-out brawler in Overwatch 2. The hero can duke it out with opposing teams alone. She can also keep her teammates safe with her Projected Barrier and Shield Barrier abilities.

Her unique passive ability increases the damage output of her particle cannon whenever her shield barriers absorb damage.

Zarya is one of the most refined Tanks in Overwatch 2, offering a good mix of mobility and shielding.

3) Junker Queen

HP:

425 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Scatter Gun – A pump-action shotgun that deals 80 damage.

Abilities:

Carnage: Junker Queen swings an axe in front of her that deals 90 damage upon hitting and adds 40 wound damage over time.

Junker Queen swings an axe in front of her that deals 90 damage upon hitting and adds 40 wound damage over time. Commanding Shout: The Junker Queen screams out loud, giving 100 HP to her and her allies in addition to a 30 percent boost in movement speed. The effect lasts for five seconds.

The Junker Queen screams out loud, giving 100 HP to her and her allies in addition to a 30 percent boost in movement speed. The effect lasts for five seconds. Rampage: The Hero lunges forward and wounds enemies, dealing 100 damage over time.

Junker Queen is the latest Tank introduced to the Overwatch world. She has three different weapons available at her disposal — a Scatter Gun acting as her primary weapon, a knife, and a huge battle-axe.

Junker Queen was made to be an out-and-out brawler in Overwatch 2. She can deal pretty serious damage in close-quarter combat, and her battle cry ability enables her to heal herself and her allies.

All these abilities make Junker Queen a well-rounded Tank with plenty of damage-inflicting options that are ideal for new players.

4) Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball is all about destruction (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

600 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Quad Cannons – An automatic assault rifle that shoots 25 rounds per second, dealing 1.5 damage per shot.

Abilities:

Roll: Wrecking Ball transforms into a ball and deals 50 damage.

Wrecking Ball transforms into a ball and deals 50 damage. Piledriver: The Hero slams into the ground, causing 100 damage and knocking enemies up.

The Hero slams into the ground, causing 100 damage and knocking enemies up. Adaptive Shield: A temporary shield that lasts for nine seconds and gives temporary 100 health per enemy within a radius of 10 meters.

A temporary shield that lasts for nine seconds and gives temporary 100 health per enemy within a radius of 10 meters. Grappling Claw: Launches a claw that swings around in an area that deals 50 damage. It may knock back enemies.

Launches a claw that swings around in an area that deals 50 damage. It may knock back enemies. Mine Field: Wrecking Ball deploys a massive minefield of proximity mines that deals 130 damage per mine. The Mine Field effect lasts for 20 seconds.

Wrecking Ball is an offense-oriented Tank hero in Overwatch 2. He has a wide range of damage-dealing abilities coupled with decent shielding features and the ability to withstand heavy damage. His ultimate Mine Field can completely stop an enemy team from venturing into a mine setup area.

Wrecking Ball's primary weapons, the Quad Cannons are ideal for close-quarter combat, although they have a short fire rate. The hero also carries a secondary weapon in a grappling claw.

5) Roadhog

Roadhog has an annoying chain as his secondary weapon that can be used to hook in enemies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

700 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Scrap Gun - A medium-range to short-range spread damage gun that can deal up to 50 damage.

Abilities:

Chain Hook: Drags enemies by hooking them with a chain and deals 30 damage.

Drags enemies by hooking them with a chain and deals 30 damage. Take a Breather: Roadhog takes a sip from his drink and heals 350 HP.

Roadhog takes a sip from his drink and heals 350 HP. Whole Hog: Knocks enemies out in front and deals 30 melee damage per hit.

As a Tank with high base health, Roadhog often goes under the radar. However, the hero has been converted into an unstoppable machine in Overwatch 2 Season 1.

Roadhog now possesses a lot of versatility when it comes to damage-dealing. His ultimate ability is unstoppable as it can knock out opponents upon impact.

