Overwatch 2 launched with a bang and captivated immense proportions of First Person Shooter fans worldwide. Blizzard Entertainment has released its new title as a free-to-play game, which is one of the main reasons for players flocking to Overwatch 2.

One of the changes that they will notice is the change in currency. Blizzard's new title has Overwatch coins. Currently, legacy credits are extremely rare and should not be spent on things immediately.

Let us take a look at how players can get legacy credits on their Overwatch 2 accounts.

How to get Legacy credits in Overwatch 2

Two kinds of currencies exist in Overwatch 2. One is the current Overwatch coin system that has replaced the former Overwatch credit system. It is currently not possible for players to directly gain any Legacy credits.

Legacy credits

Legacy Credits are basically the Overwatch Credits that players have in Overwatch. If they have any currency left in the previous title, it will carry over to the sequel. This is labeled as Legacy Credit in the game, with the name suggesting its old currency system.

This is why players cannot get any more legacy credits since it is the older currency in Overwatch. If they have no remaining currency added to their Overwatch account, there is no possible method to own any of it.

How to transfer Overwatch Credits to Overwatch 2 as Legacy Credits

Players must make sure that they use the same account in the Battle.net client that they previously used to access Overwatch. The Credits should then automatically carry over to the new title with the name Legacy Credits.

Players may face some difficulties as the servers are facing issues considering that it is a freshly released game. However, the leftover Overwatch currency will definitely be transferred and might just take a while, if not immediately.

Blizzard is currently addressing all the server issues in-game and players can expect to get fixes and updates soon. They can also choose to contact Blizzard's support team and let them know about the issues that they are facing. The team can request for log files to detect the exact problem and provide permanent methods to resolve it.

How to use Legacy credits

Players can visit the in-game Shop and click on the item they wish to purchase. Upon doing so, the game will prompt if the user wants to use the Overwatch coins or their Legacy credits. The latter can be used to buy anything as it remains a valid currency.

The current store in Overwatch 2 accepts both currencies to purchase items. It can be expected that Legacy Credits will not have any limits in terms of expiration. As long as players have this in their account, it can be used in the store.

However, the Shop might, in time, bring additional content that can only be purchased with Overwatch coins. This would allow Blizzard to slowly purge away the old currency or at least lessen the number of users with a hold of it.

Fans should be careful while spending their Legacy credits as it is extremely valuable and rare now that Blizzard's latest has taken over. The developers have managed to bridge both titles quite seamlessly and conveniently for the community. It is a positive gesture towards all the Overwatch fans and supporters that is sure to be rewarded.

Blizzard Entertainment is trying to provide the best online multiplayer FPS experience via their new title. One can expect to face some difficulties in the game considering its server status and fresh release.

