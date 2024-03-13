Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery Gauntlet: Everything we know about the new game mode

The Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery Gauntlet is a rather difficult test requiring teamwork and strategy. Released with the Cowboy Bebop collaboration skins on March 12, 2024, this cooperative game mode throws you and two allies into a tower defense gauntlet, where you'll need to master your heroes and work together to fend off waves of relentless AI enemies.

This article talks about everything you need to know about this new content, from its exciting mechanics to the exclusive rewards waiting for the most valiant defenders.

What is the Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery Gauntlet?

The Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery Gauntlet mode home screen (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery Gauntlet is a mode where you and two allies take­ on the role of protectors in a new three-player cooperative challenge. Your goal is to defend towers from AI enemies.

Coordination and using the heroe­s' abilities strategically are important to accomplish your obje­ctive and succeed as a team in this game mode.

Objective: Defend the Omnium

Layout of the map in Gauntlet mode, showing the towers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery Gauntlet places you and your teammates on a specially designed map. Your team's task is to protect three strategically placed Omnium cores, which function as your primary win condition — if all of them fall under enemy siege and are destroyed, the mission is a failure. These cores are located at the base of the three towers.

Throughout ten increasingly difficult rounds, enemy training bots will spawn and relentlessly attack your position. The AI foes come in various types:

Attack bots

Grenade bots

Sniper bots

Tank bots

Rocket bots

Explosive bots

Elite versions of bots appear occasionally, along with Sombra and Torbjorn AI bots, in the latter stages.

Your objective is to strategically utilize your chosen heroes, purchase upgrades, and eliminate the enemy forces before they reach the towers' Omnium cores.

Upgrades and Emblems

Collect Emblems in this mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Between rounds, you'll have a brief window to spend hard-earned credits on vital upgrades for your heroes and Omnium cores. These upgrades can range from increased damage output to stronger defensive shields and traps, all crucial for surviving the relentless enemy onslaught.

Scattered throughout the map are Emblems, special power-ups that grant temporary buffs to your team. These items can be offensive, granting bonus damage or area-of-effect attacks, or defensive, providing temporary shields or healing boosts. Effectively collecting and utilizing Emblems can give you the edge you need in those nail-biting later rounds.

Rewards and glory

Rewards for the Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery Gauntlet mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard has implemented a tiered reward system that depends on the difficulty you complete the gauntlet in. Successfully defending the Omnium on lower difficulties will grant you standard rewards like credits and experience points.

However, the real bonuses await those who can conquer the Gauntlet on harder settings. For instance, exclusive victory poses, unique weapon charms, and a coveted title await those who emerge victorious on the Legendary difficulty.

