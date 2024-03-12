Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration event: How to get free skins, challenges, rewards, and more

  • home icon
By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Mar 12, 2024 22:02 GMT
Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration event (Image via Blizzard)
The highly-anticipated Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration is currently live in-game. You can now expand your skin and cosmetic collection by adding the newly-released Faye Ashe, Ed Sombra, and other exciting skins. The event, which began on March 12, 2024, will continue until March 25, 2024. To get the skins and cosmetics, you must navigate to the in-game shop and make your purchase.

While some of these skins are available on the market, others can be obtained by completing a particular set of challenges. That being said, this article explores more details about this event.

Everything to know about the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaborative event

Following the launch of the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop event, the developers have released a wide range of skins and cosmetics in-game, consisting of highlight intros, weapons charms, and more.

All Cowboy Bebop-themed Hero skins and their prices

Here's a look at all the available skins and how to get them in-game:

1) Faye Ashe

Faye Ashe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Faye Ashe is the main attraction of the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop event. The Faye Valentine Ashe bundle is available in the in-game store for 2500 OW Coins. It contains the following items:

  • Skin: Faye Valentine Ashe
  • Highlight Intro: Hip Shooter
  • Victory Poses: Coach Gun, Dynamic Duo
  • Name Card: Faye Valentine

2) Spike Cassidy

Spiegel Cassidy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
The Spike Spiegel bundle is available in the in-game store for 2500 OW Coins. The bundle includes:

  • Skin: Spike Spiegel Cassidy
  • Highlight Intro: Revolver Twirl
  • Emote: Finger Gun
  • Weapon Charm: Swordfish II
  • Name Card: Spike Spiegel

3) Ed Sombra

Ed Sombra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Being a part of the Ed Sombra bundle, this legendary rarity skin embraces the Sombra's cyber nature. Players can purchase this skin from the in-game shop for 2500 OW Coins. The bundle consists of the following skins:

  • Skin: Ed Sombra
  • Emote: Ed’s Saunter
  • Name Card: Ed

4) Jet Mauga

Jet Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Following his entry in Season 8, this will be the first time Mauga gets his debut collaboration event skin. This Jet Mauga is a part of the Jet Black Mauga bundle and contains these items:

  • Skin: Jet Black Mauga
  • Weapon Charm: Bonsai
  • Name Card: Jet Black

5) Ein Wrecking Ball

You can participate in the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop event and obtain this skin by playing the game for free and completing a total of 11 challenges. Upon completing the 11 challenges, you will be rewarded with the Ein Wrecking Ball.

However, all the skins and cosmetics associated with it are part of the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop mega bundle, which costs 5600 OW Coins. It consists of all the aforementioned skins and cosmetics related to this event.

All challenges and associated rewards in the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop event

Over the course of 13 days, you must complete 11 challenges to get the Ein Wrecking Ball skin alongside other cosmetics.

Here is the list of challenges and rewards corresponding with it:

Challenge Title

Task

Rewards

Bang!

Deal 5000 Critical Damage

2500 Battle Pass XP, Ein Weapon Charm

Eye of the Present

Earn 30 eliminations/assists from within 15 meters

2500 Battle Pass XP

Be Popped!

Use your ultimate 30 times (excludes Total Mayhem and other co-op modes

2500 Battle Pass XP

Honky Tonk Helper

Heal 30,000 Damage

2500 Battle Pass XP

See You Space Cowboy

Complete 48 Games

Wins grant double progress

2500 Battle Pass XP, Ein Name Card

Bounty Hunter I

Complete 12 Games

Wins grant double progress)

2500 Battle Pass XP

Bounty Hunter II

Complete 24 Games

Wins grant double progress

2500 Battle Pass XP, Ein Player Icon

Bounty Hunter III

Complete 36 Games

Wins grant double progress

2500 Battle Pass XP

The Real Folk Blues

Complete 5 Cowboy Bebop challenges

2500 Battle Pass XP

Carry That Weight

Complete 11 Cowboy Bebop challenges

2500 Battle Pass XP, Ein Wrecking Ball Skin

Jazzin’ It Up

Deal 10,000 damage with abilities (excludes Total Mayhem and other co-op modes)

2500 Battle Pass XP

Eyes of the Past

Earn 30 eliminations/assists from within 15 meters

2500 Battle Pass XP

Swingin’ Saves

Earn 40 eliminations/assists from within 15 meters (excludes Total Mayhem and other co-op modes)

2500 Battle Pass XP

Vicious

Contest/ Capture for 500 seconds

2500 Battle Pass XP

Check out our other articles to learn more about the ongoing Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop:

