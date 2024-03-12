Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration event: How to get free skins, challenges, rewards, and more

The highly-anticipated Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration is currently live in-game. You can now expand your skin and cosmetic collection by adding the newly-released Faye Ashe, Ed Sombra, and other exciting skins. The event, which began on March 12, 2024, will continue until March 25, 2024. To get the skins and cosmetics, you must navigate to the in-game shop and make your purchase.

While some of these skins are available on the market, others can be obtained by completing a particular set of challenges. That being said, this article explores more details about this event.

Everything to know about the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaborative event

Following the launch of the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop event, the developers have released a wide range of skins and cosmetics in-game, consisting of highlight intros, weapons charms, and more.

All Cowboy Bebop-themed Hero skins and their prices

Here's a look at all the available skins and how to get them in-game:

1) Faye Ashe

Faye Ashe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Faye Ashe is the main attraction of the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop event. The Faye Valentine Ashe bundle is available in the in-game store for 2500 OW Coins. It contains the following items:

Skin : Faye Valentine Ashe

: Faye Valentine Ashe Highlight Intro : Hip Shooter

: Hip Shooter Victory Poses: Coach Gun, Dynamic Duo

Coach Gun, Dynamic Duo Name Card: Faye Valentine

2) Spike Cassidy

Spiegel Cassidy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Spike Spiegel bundle is available in the in-game store for 2500 OW Coins. The bundle includes:

Skin: Spike Spiegel Cassidy

Spike Spiegel Cassidy Highlight Intro: Revolver Twirl

Revolver Twirl Emote: Finger Gun

Finger Gun Weapon Charm: Swordfish II

Swordfish II Name Card: Spike Spiegel

3) Ed Sombra

Ed Sombra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Being a part of the Ed Sombra bundle, this legendary rarity skin embraces the Sombra's cyber nature. Players can purchase this skin from the in-game shop for 2500 OW Coins. The bundle consists of the following skins:

Skin: Ed Sombra

Ed Sombra Emote: Ed’s Saunter

Ed’s Saunter Name Card: Ed

4) Jet Mauga

Jet Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Following his entry in Season 8, this will be the first time Mauga gets his debut collaboration event skin. This Jet Mauga is a part of the Jet Black Mauga bundle and contains these items:

Skin: Jet Black Mauga

Jet Black Mauga Weapon Charm: Bonsai

Bonsai Name Card: Jet Black

5) Ein Wrecking Ball

You can participate in the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop event and obtain this skin by playing the game for free and completing a total of 11 challenges. Upon completing the 11 challenges, you will be rewarded with the Ein Wrecking Ball.

However, all the skins and cosmetics associated with it are part of the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop mega bundle, which costs 5600 OW Coins. It consists of all the aforementioned skins and cosmetics related to this event.

All challenges and associated rewards in the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop event

Over the course of 13 days, you must complete 11 challenges to get the Ein Wrecking Ball skin alongside other cosmetics.

Here is the list of challenges and rewards corresponding with it:

Challenge Title Task Rewards Bang! Deal 5000 Critical Damage 2500 Battle Pass XP, Ein Weapon Charm Eye of the Present Earn 30 eliminations/assists from within 15 meters 2500 Battle Pass XP Be Popped! Use your ultimate 30 times (excludes Total Mayhem and other co-op modes 2500 Battle Pass XP Honky Tonk Helper Heal 30,000 Damage 2500 Battle Pass XP See You Space Cowboy Complete 48 Games Wins grant double progress 2500 Battle Pass XP, Ein Name Card Bounty Hunter I Complete 12 Games Wins grant double progress) 2500 Battle Pass XP Bounty Hunter II Complete 24 Games Wins grant double progress 2500 Battle Pass XP, Ein Player Icon Bounty Hunter III Complete 36 Games Wins grant double progress 2500 Battle Pass XP The Real Folk Blues Complete 5 Cowboy Bebop challenges 2500 Battle Pass XP Carry That Weight Complete 11 Cowboy Bebop challenges 2500 Battle Pass XP, Ein Wrecking Ball Skin Jazzin’ It Up Deal 10,000 damage with abilities (excludes Total Mayhem and other co-op modes) 2500 Battle Pass XP Eyes of the Past Earn 30 eliminations/assists from within 15 meters 2500 Battle Pass XP Swingin’ Saves Earn 40 eliminations/assists from within 15 meters (excludes Total Mayhem and other co-op modes) 2500 Battle Pass XP Vicious Contest/ Capture for 500 seconds 2500 Battle Pass XP

