Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration event: How to get free skins, challenges, rewards, and more

The highly-anticipated Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration is currently live in-game. You can now expand your skin and cosmetic collection by adding the newly-released Faye Ashe, Ed Sombra, and other exciting skins. The event, which began on March 12, 2024, will continue until March 25, 2024. To get the skins and cosmetics, you must navigate to the in-game shop and make your purchase.
While some of these skins are available on the market, others can be obtained by completing a particular set of challenges. That being said, this article explores more details about this event.
Everything to know about the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaborative event
Following the launch of the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop event, the developers have released a wide range of skins and cosmetics in-game, consisting of highlight intros, weapons charms, and more.
All Cowboy Bebop-themed Hero skins and their prices
Here's a look at all the available skins and how to get them in-game:
1) Faye Ashe
Faye Ashe is the main attraction of the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop event. The Faye Valentine Ashe bundle is available in the in-game store for 2500 OW Coins. It contains the following items:
- Skin: Faye Valentine Ashe
- Highlight Intro: Hip Shooter
- Victory Poses: Coach Gun, Dynamic Duo
- Name Card: Faye Valentine
2) Spike Cassidy
The Spike Spiegel bundle is available in the in-game store for 2500 OW Coins. The bundle includes:
- Skin: Spike Spiegel Cassidy
- Highlight Intro: Revolver Twirl
- Emote: Finger Gun
- Weapon Charm: Swordfish II
- Name Card: Spike Spiegel
3) Ed Sombra
Being a part of the Ed Sombra bundle, this legendary rarity skin embraces the Sombra's cyber nature. Players can purchase this skin from the in-game shop for 2500 OW Coins. The bundle consists of the following skins:
- Skin: Ed Sombra
- Emote: Ed’s Saunter
- Name Card: Ed
4) Jet Mauga
Following his entry in Season 8, this will be the first time Mauga gets his debut collaboration event skin. This Jet Mauga is a part of the Jet Black Mauga bundle and contains these items:
- Skin: Jet Black Mauga
- Weapon Charm: Bonsai
- Name Card: Jet Black
5) Ein Wrecking Ball
You can participate in the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop event and obtain this skin by playing the game for free and completing a total of 11 challenges. Upon completing the 11 challenges, you will be rewarded with the Ein Wrecking Ball.
However, all the skins and cosmetics associated with it are part of the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop mega bundle, which costs 5600 OW Coins. It consists of all the aforementioned skins and cosmetics related to this event.
All challenges and associated rewards in the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop event
Over the course of 13 days, you must complete 11 challenges to get the Ein Wrecking Ball skin alongside other cosmetics.
Here is the list of challenges and rewards corresponding with it:
