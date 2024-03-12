Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop skins tier list

The Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop skins are all set to debut on the live servers on March 12, 2024. The developer, Blizzard Entertainment, has unveiled all the upcoming skins through a recent trailer on their official YouTube channel. While some skins resemble the original characters from the cult classic anime, some have created turmoil online.

Hence, before the Overwatch 2 community hops on the Bebop spaceship with the crew skins, we’ll rank them based on their looks. This article will provide an in-depth tier list of the long-awaited Cowboy Bebop skins.

Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop skins ranked from best to worst

The Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop skin collection consists of five skins, which honor the crew members of the Bebop ship.

Cassidy- Spike Speigel

Ashe- Faye Valentine

Sombra- Ed

Wrecking Ball- Ein

Mauga- Jet Black

We’ve divided these skins into three tiers based on their looks and similarity to the main character from the anime.

S-Tier

A-Tier

B-Tier

In this tier list, the S-Tier represents the highest tier, while the B-Tier represents the lowest.

S-Tier

Faye Valentine Ashe

Ashe in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Coming out on top of our S-Tier list is Faye Valentine Ashe's skin. This exclusive skin features Faye’s iconic thigh-high boots and cropped top jacket. The vigorous color tones and the signature hairstyle make this skin a must-choice skin.

Moreover, her ultimate B.O.B. also stands out as an ideal mirror image of Redtail, Faye’s spaceship. Seeing the community hype and the number of community posts praising this skin has been surfacing over the internet.

A-Tier

Jet Black Mauga

Mauga in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Jet Black Mauga has a straightforward, rugged appearance. The skin consists of a keen detail of Jet’s Mechanical Arm. The designers have perfectly depicted the mechanical arm with Mauga’s chain guns.

Moreover, it also portrayed Jet’s facial hair pretty well. As this skin is not as flashy as the other skins available in the collection, we’ve put this exclusive skin in the B-Tier of Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop skins.

Ed Sombra

Sombra in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hacker Ed’s personality shares some similarities with the cyber nature of Sombra. The skin features a quirky and unconventional look. The addition of scruffy hair to Sombra’s skin added another layer of depth that properly silhouettes her anime counterpart.

However, for players who seek a more serious or classy look, this skin might not be the best choice. Hence, we’ve featured this skin in the A-Tier of our Overwatch 2 Cowboy Beebop skins tier list.

Wrecking Ball Ein

Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Overwatch developers have given a sweet transformation to Bebop ship’s very own corgi, Ein. The body of the hamster somehow resembles the color of Ein’s fur pattern. While the skin showcases the essence of the corgi, it can also wreak havoc throughout the battlefield of Overwatch 2.

Since most players seek traditional skin, some might not like the frequent changes designers implement in Wrecking Ball. Hence, we’ll conclude the A-Tier of the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Beebop skins tier list with a mech pilot.

B-Tier

Spike Cassidy

Cassidy in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Despite having the classic charismatic bounty-hunter looks, Spike Cassidy will conclude our tier list of Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop skins by being in the B-Tier. It truly homages Spike by showcasing the signature blue shirt and a brown jacket.

However, the Overwatch community has been divided over the portrayal of Cassidy’s Hair. Some players say Cassidy’s hair looks wack, while some accepted the change and said a little change won’t hurt. Additionally, his stocky build differs from the main character of the anime, who features a skinny aesthetic.

