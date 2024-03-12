The official gameplay trailer of the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover has revealed all the upcoming skins coming to the title with the new event. While most of the cosmetics have been hailed as close to perfect, the community is frustrated with Spike Cassidy's skin, as the developer decided to remove an iconic piece of clothing from the character.

Many of the game's fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration. Reddit user u/SuchAlternative2493 said:

"They did man man's dirty with this no hat look"

Fans demand a hat for Spike Cassidy in Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover event

The absence of Spike Cassidy's hat in the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover trailer has led to immeasurable frustration among players. Not only does the community feel that the character has been misrepresented with the new design model, but they also think that the hero barely resembles the original one from the anime.

Comment byu/SuchAlternative2493 from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

User u/HeraAgathon says Spike Cassidy's hair looks wack. As evident from the embedded post, the character's hair design has been changed with the new update.

Comment byu/SuchAlternative2493 from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

Some players expect Blizzard Entertainment to incorporate a customizable option for having the hat on/off. However, knowing how the developer keeps customization exclusive to Mythic rarity skins, that doesn't seem like a probable option.

Comment byu/SuchAlternative2493 from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

Comment byu/SuchAlternative2493 from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

Users u/IzunaX and u/Eloymm believe Cassidy is not the right choice of character to represent Spike in the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover event. His stocky build and chunkier face are significantly different from the anime's characters, who feature a more lean and skinny aesthetic.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Overwatch 2 art director Dion Rogers had this to say about the skin:

"We went back and forth on how to handle Cassidy's hat. So you'll see this is what makes his skin even more unique than usual he's not often wearing his hat. A lot of his emotes or animations that come along with it, he'll still do a hat thing. But generally 80% of the time he doesn't wear his hat, which is pretty unique for Cassidy. So that was something that we went back and forth on how he would feel silhouette wise, there's a lot of gameplay choices when we remove something from a hero."

Comment byu/SuchAlternative2493 from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

The majority of the community feels Blizzard Entertainment should simply revert Cassidy's hair to its original state in the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover event. They think dyeing it black will give the character a better look.

While some players believe this would lead to the developer straying from the original anime design, others think the skin is already quite botched and that a little deviation won't hurt.

For more Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover news and other guides, check these links below:

All details about the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover event II Overwatch 2 community hails "Faye Valentine" as best Ashe skin II Overwatch 2 DC crossover II Overwatch 2 Porsche collaboration: Everything we know