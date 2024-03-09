Overwatch 2 Porsche collaboration: Everything we know

Gear up for a high-octane dive with the Overwatch 2 Porsche collaboration. This exciting partnership brings the world of luxury automobiles to the vibrant hero shooter, with exclusive in-game content and possibly even real-world surprises. Inspired by the new Porsche Macan, the new skin is set to turn eyes as D.Va zooms past and steals the POTG.

Transforming D.Va into a LeMans pilot, let's hit the gas and explore everything we know about this unique crossover event.

What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Porsche collaboration

Get ready to rev your engines because the Overwatch 2 Porsche collaboration was just announced on March 9, 2024, on Overwatch's X account, and it's hotter than D.Va blasting fools in a speeding sports car.

Fresh off the heels of the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collab, the game is throwing another curveball, this time with sleek new skins and cosmetics inspired by the legendary automaker. While Blizzard has not revealed an official release date for this skin, we know that it is set to arrive with Season 10 of Overwatch 2.

And the star of the show? D.Va's mech is getting a makeover that would make Speed Racer himself jealous. Buckle up because we're about to dive into everything we know about this high-octane collaboration.

Concept art behind the D.Va skin in the Overwatch 2 Porsche collaboration (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

D.Va's mech is getting a serious upgrade, ditching its usual look for a sleek makeover inspired by the all-electric Porsche Macan.

But a pimped-out mech isn't enough. The Overwatch 2 Porsche collaboration brings D.Va a wardrobe change too, ditching her pilot suit for driving gloves, a bomber jacket, and sunglasses that scream off-duty racer with a notorious streak.

D.Va's not the only one getting a makeover. There's another legendary character skin waiting to be revealed after Season 10 drops, so keep your eyes peeled.

The supposed life-sized statue of the Porsche D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you're in Austin, Texas, you should head over to the SXSW festival and check out the seven-foot-tall statue of the Porsche D.Va skin on display there. Blizzard has hinted that the statue could potentially make appearances at other events throughout the year as well. BlizzCon and the Overwatch Champions Series tournaments might be possible candidates for such appearances.