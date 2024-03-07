Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop: Release date, what to expect, and more

Blizzard Entertainment just dropped a bombshell with the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration in Season 9. Launching into action on March 12, 2024, this supposed month-long extravaganza promises an intergalactic adventure that'll have you on the edge of your seat.

With a stellar array of fresh skins and goodies up for grabs, some available for purchase and others ripe for the taking through daring challenges, there's no shortage of excitement in store.

When will the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration event be released?

A sudden post on X by Overwatch has caught fans off-guard. The sequel to Blizzard's popular hero-shooter game has just announced an Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration event, arriving on March 12, 2024.

As Overwatch 2 gears up for its second-ever collab, the developers are aiming for the stars, convinced that this duo will pave the way for even more thrilling crossovers down the line. So grab your space cowboy hat and saddle up for an epic ride – it's time to see where this intergalactic adventure takes us.

What to expect in Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration event

The Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man collaboration saw good success as fans bared their wallets for the Doomfist and Genji skins. Continuing on the same anime franchise crossovers, Blizzard has now aimed for the wallets of the classic space odyssey fans.

Skins in the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collaboration event

All characters as seen in the launch video (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch's X account released a video with stellar animation, bringing in the nostalgic vibes of Cowboy Bebop. While the exact skins and details are not known as of this writing, the silhouettes seen in the animation feature five Overwatch heroes:

Cole Cassidy

Ashe (and Bob)

Wrecking Ball

Sombra

Mauga

With Cassidy being depicted as Spike Spiegel and Ashe as Faye Valentine, the dynamic duo's exploits are almost as famous as the Deadlock Gang themselves!

As March 12 gets closer, players should probably brush and clean their Peacekeeper Pistols and ready up on their hacking skills. A retro space adventure awaits as Cowboy Bebop enters the Overwatch 2 scene. It's high noon, fellas.