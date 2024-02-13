Overwatch 2 Season 9 Twitch drops: All rewards, how to get, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Twitch drops are now live for fans and enthusiasts to claim. One simply needs to join one of the streamers’ live content to start their progression bar. This wave serves as a great way for the community to collect some free cosmetics to expand their overall collection just by watching entertaining streams on Twitch.

Overwatch 2’s latest update surprised the playerbase with its decisive changes to heroes, maps, and even the ranked playlist. The developers created a new rank above Grand Master, called Champion, to incentivize competitive players, alongside a set of fresh Jade rewards.

That said, this article highlights the best way to get Overwatch 2 Season 9 Twitch drops.

All rewards included in Overwatch 2 Season 9 Twitch drop

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Twitch drops (Image via Twitch.tv)

Here is a list of all the items that you can get from the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Twitch drop:

Cyber Orb Weapon Charm

Cybermonk Name Card

Cybermonk Zen Voice Line

Legendary Cybermonk Zen Hero Skin

Note that these cosmetic items, including all the new skins in Overwatch 2, have certain criteria that must be fulfilled before you can claim them. You cannot directly purchase them from the store as they are associated with watch time regulations.

How to get Overwatch 2 Season 9 Twitch drops

Follow the steps below to gain all four drops for Overwatch 2 Season 9:

Launch your browser and visit the official Twitch website.

Once there, log into your account. Make sure that your Overwatch 2 account on Battle.net is connected to the same Twitch account.

Go to the “Browse” tab and select “Overwatch 2” from the category list provided.

After the page loads, visit any of the top streamers on the list, and it will automatically start your progression count. Most of the content creators will mention in the title that drops are enabled on their stream.

Complete all of the watch time criteria to earn each reward from the streams. The items will be added shortly to your in-game inventory.

Note that the items could take a while to reflect on your OW2 account. If it takes more than a few days, contact Blizzard’s official support team.

All Overwatch 2 Season 9 Twitch drops watch times

You will need to spend a total of 12 hours on the streams to earn all four cosmetics. Here are the watch time criteria for each item:

Cyber Orb Weapon Charm - 2 Hours

Cybermonk Name Card - 5 Hours

Cybermonk Zen Voice Line - 8 Hours

Legendary Cybermonk Zen Hero Skin - 12 hours

