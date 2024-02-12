All Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 9

A brand new season of Overwatch 2 knocking on the door, and the community is excitedly awaiting the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero changes that will be available on February 13, 2024, at 11 am PST. The developers have just released the new patch notes for the upcoming season, which suggest that the upcoming Hero changes might affect the existing meta.

Apart from the Hero changes, the developers are also bringing in brand new events, competitive play changes, some quality-of-life changes, and more. Without wasting any more time, let’s see all Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero changes.

All Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero changes

Before discussing Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero changes individually, here are some General changes coming to Blizzard’s 5v5 Hero shooter:

Hitscan projectiles with a high rate of fire or spread are getting a buff for +0.05 meters. (Ex: Reaper’s Shotguns or Tracer’s Pulse Pistols)

Hitscan projectiles that are more precise will receive a buff of +0.08 meters. (Ex: Soldier’s Rifle or Cassidy’s Peacekeeper)

The travel time for projectiles has been increased to +0.05 meters for shotguns or guns with a high rate of fire. (Ex: Ramattra’s Void Accelerator or Roadhog’s Scrap Gun)

Travel time for projectiles has been increased to +0.10 meters for weapons with speeds greater than 50 meters per second. (Ex: Zenyatta’s Orbs)

Travel time for projectiles has been increased to +0.15 meters for weapons with speeds lesser than or equal to 50 meters per second. (Pharah's Rocket Launcher)

There will be no increase for very large projectiles with a base size greater than 0.5 meters. (Reinhardt’s Fire Strike)

These are the health point overview regarding overwatch 2 Season Hero changes:

The combined HP of Heroes has been increased by 15-25%

50-175 HP heroes increased by 25 HP.

200-300 HP heroes increased by 50 HP.

300+ HP (Tanks) increased by 75-100 HP.

Here is the description of general Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero changes:

Ultimate Charge

All Ultimate ability costs increased by 10%.

Regenerative Passive for All Heroes

All heroes now regenerate 20 health per second after 5 seconds of not taking damage.

Support Role Passive

Now reduces the delay before regeneration begins by half (2.5 seconds).

Damage Role Passive

The reload speed bonus on elimination has been removed.

New role passive: Dealing damage reduces enemy healing received by 20% for 2 seconds.

Quick Melee

Damage increased from 30 to 40.

These changes are the overall view of Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero changes.

Now here's an overview of Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero changes:

TANK Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 9

D.Va

Pilot health increased from 150 to 175.

Mech armor increased from 300 to 375.

Self Destruct

Explosion maximum damage increased from 900 to 1000.

Inner explosion radius (range for maximum damage before falloff begins) increased from 4 to 6 meters.

Doomfist

Health increased from 300 to 375.

Rocket Punch

Max impact damage increased from 50 to 75.

Max wall slam damage increased from 30 to 40.

Junker Queen

Health increased from 300 to 375.

Rampage

Wound damage over time increased from 60 to 90.

Mauga

Health increased from 300 to 400.

Orisa

Armor increased from 275 to 350.

Ramattra

Health increased from 200 to 275.

Reinhardt

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Armor increased from 250 to 275.

Rocket Hammer

Damage increased from 85 to 100.

Charge

Wall impact damage increased from 225 to 275.

Roadhog

Health increased from 550 to 650.

Sigma

Shields increased from 200 to 275.

Winston

Health increased from 200 to 225.

Armor increased from 200 to 250.

Tesla Cannon

Damage increased from 60 to 75 damage per second.

Primal Rage

Punch damage increased from 40 to 50.

Wrecking Ball

Armor increased from 100 to 175.

Zarya

Health increased from 100 to 175.

Particle Cannon

Primary fire beam width increased from 0.15 to 0.2 meters.

DAMAGE Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 9

Ashe

Health increased from 200 to 250.

B.O.B.

B.O.B.’s weapon damage increased from 14 to 17.

Bastion

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Cassidy

Health increased from 225 to 275.

Deadeye

Initial damage rate increased from 130 to 150.

Damage rate increased from 260 to 300.

Echo

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Focusing Beam

Width increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters.

Duplicate

Maximum combined health value increased from 300 to 350.

Genji

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Dragonblade

Swing recovery decreased from 0.9 to 0.7 seconds.

Hanzo

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Storm Arrows

Damage increased from 65 to 75.

Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.

Junkrat

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Frag Launcher

Base projectile size reduced from 0.25 to 0.2 meters.

Mei

Health increased from 250 to 300.

Pharah

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Rocket Launcher

Recovery reduced from 0.85 to 0.80 seconds.

Projectile speed increased from 35 to 40 meters per second.

Explosion self-damage reduced from 50% to 25%.

Jet Dash

New Secondary Fire Ability.

Provides a quick horizontal boost in the direction in which Pharah is moving.

8-second cooldown.

Added a setting to activate Jet Dash on Double Jump instead.

Jump Jet

Now restores 50% of Hover Jets fuel and can briefly overfill the maximum fuel amount.

Vertical boost height reduced by 20%.

Cooldown increased from 10 to 14 seconds.

Concussive Blast

Cooldown decreased from 9 to 7 seconds.

Explosion now deals 30 damage to enemy targets.

Explosion radius reduced from 8 to 6 meters.

Knockback reduced by 10%.

Barrage

Now instantly refills Hover Jets fuel.

Hover Jets

Speed boost increased from 20% to 40%.

Now requires landing to recharge fuel.

Can now be activated without fuel to slow your descent.

Pharah's changes are the main attraction amidst all Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero changes.

Reaper

Health increased from 250 to 300.

Sojourn

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Railgun

Secondary Fire base projectile size reduced from 0.1 to 0.07 meters.

Soldier: 76

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Sombra

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Symmetra

Shields increased from 100 to 150.

Photon Projector

Primary fire beam width increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters.

Torbjörn

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Tracer

Health increased from 150 to 175.

Widowmaker

Health increased from 175 to 200.

SUPPORT Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 9

Ana

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Baptiste

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Brigitte

Health increased from 150 to 200.

Rocket Flail

Damage increased from 35 to 45.

Illari

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Kiriko

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Kunai

Base projectile size reduced from 0.18 to 0.15 meters.

These Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero changes will certainly affect the pick rate of this Support Hero.

Lifeweaver

Health increased from 175 to 225.

Lúcio

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Soundwave

Damage increased from 25 to 35.

Knockback increased 12%.

Movement lockout duration increased from 0.3 to 0.45 seconds.

Mercy

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Guardian Angel

Active duration on jump/crouch cancel reduced from 1.5 to 1 second.

Sympathetic Recovery passive

Health recovered increased from 25% to 40% of healing dealt.

Moira

Health increased from 200 to 250.

Biotic Grasp

Secondary fire damage increased from 50 to 65 damage per second.

Secondary fire target acquisition radius increased from 0.6 to 0.7 meters.

Zenyatta

Health increased from 75 to 100.

Shields increased from 150 to 175.

So, that’s all regarding the Overwatch 2 Season 9 hero changes. To know more about the upcoming Season 9, click here:

