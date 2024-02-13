All Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero skins

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Feb 13, 2024 22:58 GMT
All new Hero skins in Overwatch 2 Season 9: Champions (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
All new Hero skins in Overwatch 2 Season 9: Champions (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The new chapter of Overwatch 2 has gone live. Amidst all the stunning additions, the developers have released fresh Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero skins. Since these cosmetics add an extra layer of excitement and enhance gameplay, players are quite excited to use them on the servers.

Along with the jaw-dropping skins, developers have raised expectations by bringing a fresh competitive ranking system, new crosshairs, hero modifications, and some quality-of-life changes. Hence, without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into all the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero skins announced so far.

All Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero skins:

Battle Pass Skins:

1) Survivor: 76 Soldier: 76 (Tier 1 Premium)

Survivor:76 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Survivor:76 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Shadowchild Illari (Tier 10 Free)

Shadowchild Illari (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Shadowchild Illari (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

3) Rikimaru Ramen Bastion (Tier 20 Premium)

Rikimaru Ramen Bastion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Rikimaru Ramen Bastion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

4) Tentacle Horror Torbjorn (Tier 30 Premium)

Tentacle Horror Torbjorn (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Tentacle Horror Torbjorn (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

5) Cursed Seer Mei (Tier 40 Premium)

Cursed Seer Mei (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Cursed Seer Mei (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

6) Horror Hog Roadhog (Tier 50 Premium)

Horror Hog Roadhog (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Horror Hog Roadhog (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

7) Ringmaster Winston (Tier 60 Premium)

Ringmaster Winston (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Ringmaster Winston (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

8) Endless Sight Widowmaker (Tier 70 Free)

Endless Sight Widowmaker (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Endless Sight Widowmaker (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

9) Ancient Caller Moira (Tier 80 Premium)

Ancient Caller Moira (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Ancient Caller Moira (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Valentine’s Day event Skins:

1) Heartbreaker Reaper

Heartbreak Reaper (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Heartbreak Reaper (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Item shop skins:

1) Rosahardt Reinhardt

2) Sakura Kiriko

3) Rosy Hanbok DVa

4) Lily Widowmaker

5) Fiend Orisa

6) Dark Faun Lúcio

7) Heihu Genji

8) Sanguine Curse Ana

9) Fuel Biker:76 Soldier: 76 and Mayhem Biker:76 Soldier: 76

10) Beholder Sigma and Harbinger Lifeweaver

To read more articles about Overwatch 2 Season 9, click here:

Season 9 Hero changes || Season 9 Competitive Rework || Overwatch 2 map tier list || Moira Mythic Skin