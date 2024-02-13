The new chapter of Overwatch 2 has gone live. Amidst all the stunning additions, the developers have released fresh Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero skins. Since these cosmetics add an extra layer of excitement and enhance gameplay, players are quite excited to use them on the servers.
Along with the jaw-dropping skins, developers have raised expectations by bringing a fresh competitive ranking system, new crosshairs, hero modifications, and some quality-of-life changes. Hence, without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into all the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero skins announced so far.
All Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero skins:
Battle Pass Skins:
1) Survivor: 76 Soldier: 76 (Tier 1 Premium)
2) Shadowchild Illari (Tier 10 Free)
3) Rikimaru Ramen Bastion (Tier 20 Premium)
4) Tentacle Horror Torbjorn (Tier 30 Premium)
5) Cursed Seer Mei (Tier 40 Premium)
6) Horror Hog Roadhog (Tier 50 Premium)
7) Ringmaster Winston (Tier 60 Premium)
8) Endless Sight Widowmaker (Tier 70 Free)
9) Ancient Caller Moira (Tier 80 Premium)
Valentine’s Day event Skins:
1) Heartbreaker Reaper
Overwatch 2 Item shop skins:
1) Rosahardt Reinhardt
2) Sakura Kiriko
3) Rosy Hanbok DVa
4) Lily Widowmaker
5) Fiend Orisa
6) Dark Faun Lúcio
7) Heihu Genji
8) Sanguine Curse Ana
9) Fuel Biker:76 Soldier: 76 and Mayhem Biker:76 Soldier: 76
10) Beholder Sigma and Harbinger Lifeweaver
