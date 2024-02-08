Overwatch 2 Season 9 has brought long-planned Competitive Rework to the game. Developers teased a brand-new system for OW2's Competitive Playlist, which would provide players with a much more transparent stat tracker and help them get an insight into their ongoing win/loss streak in the game. This was discussed during BlizzCon 2023, which also showcased the upcoming Heroes joining the roster by mid-2024.

This article will provide an in-depth look into the newly reworked Competitive system in the game. For a detailed brief on all the changes and other information, read below.

All changes coming with Overwatch 2 Season 9 Competitive Rework

Expand Tweet

The latest Competitive Rework for Overwatch 2 Season 9 delivers on the promise of providing a transparent system of ranked distribution. It details all stats and shows players a consistent track of their progress across the Competitive Ladder.

The new Season will kick off with a fresh Rank reset for all players. Essentially, players will have to queue up for placements as they did with Season 1 of the game. This will place you in a bracket relevant to your skill. Moving forward, all details of your competitive progress will be displayed on the trackers provided on the same tab.

You will be able to track your win/loss counters, predicted ranks, and the Skill Rating (SR) required to progress to a different rank.

What is the newest rank in Overwatch 2 Season 9?

With the launch of the newest Season, a new 'Ultimate' Rank will debut. This rank will potentially fill the bridge between the oversaturated 'Grandmaster' series of Ranks and the Top 500.

As players progress through the Grandmaster Rank, surpassing it will place them on the 'Ultimate Rank.' It'll be filled with the most elite players in the game.

Will Emerald weapons replace Gold weapons in Overwatch 2 Season 9?

Expand Tweet

With the launch of Season 9 in OW2, players will find themselves with a brand-new unlockable Emerald weapon skin. Like Gold weapon skins, these will be exclusively available for purchase upon using Competitive Points.

However, the developers have mentioned that any competitive points that remain unspent when Season 9 goes live will be converted to the game's legacy currency. Moving forward, only the Competitive Points accumulated by grinding through Competitive from Season 9 onwards will be accepted in the store.

There are also plans to introduce a fresh wave of skins every year to add to the game's competitive reward section, which will incentivize players to grind for the reworked Competitive Playlist.

For more Overwatch 2 Season 9 news, check the links below:

Pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 9 || Moira Mythic skin || Best Heroes to counter Mauga ||