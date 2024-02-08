Overwatch 2 reveals Moira Mythic skin for Season 9

Overwatch 2 Season 9 is right around the corner, and Blizzard Entertainment has teased the Moira Mythic skin as the grand prize for the upcoming Battle Pass. The upcoming season, codenamed Champions, will feature a major overhaul of the game's competitive system. Along with this massive makeover, players can expect a ton of new content.

Blizzard Entertainment has also teased a potential collaboration with Cowboy Bebop, which we speculate will be featured as an in-game event at a later date during the season.

This article covers all the details associated with the upcoming Moira Mythic skin, its price, variants, and more.

Overwatch 2 reveals 'Ancient Caller' Moira Mythic skin for Season 9

The Moira Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 Season 9 will feature 'Ancient Caller' Moira. Judging by her popularity from the Metal ranks to the Top 500, the hero is the perfect candidate to get the brand-new Mythic rarity cosmetic in the game. Her design has mythical elements of a shaman from the ancient era.

The latest reveal trailer indicates that the Mythic skin will feature two variants. While the codenames for the variants have not yet been released, they feature two colorways: pink and green.

Moira’s animations and sound effects will be modified to suit the skin. Players can expect new weapon VFX, effects and other changes to be implemented for a more dynamic experience in-game.

Moira Mythic skin release date for Overwatch 2 Season 9

The latest Mythic cosmetic for Moira will be released with the debut of the new Overwatch 2 season on February 13, 2024, at 12 pm PT. Blizzard Entertainment has already enabled the pre-load option for all players who use Battle.net as their primary platform to play the game.

The preload size has been confirmed to be 6.4 GB, so make sure you have at least 6.5 GB space available in your storage module.

Following previous trends, the Moira Mythic skin will be locked behind the Premium segment of the Battle Pass. It will be unlocked upon progressing through all 80 tiers of the Battle Pass.

To unlock the skin, you must purchase the Premium Battle Pass for $9.99. If you want to stay ahead of the crowd, you can get your hands on the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle priced at $39.99.

The community is hyped for all that is in store for Season 9. Ever since the BlizzCon 2023 event, the developer has released numerous hints indicating that the upcoming season will overhaul the entire game's competitive integrity and further improve the extensively criticized matchmaking system.

