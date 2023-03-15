5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Moira

Overwatch 2 is a first-person hero shooter filled with many characters. The highlight of the game is its team-based dynamic, where players need to figure out which heroes blend well with each other during combat. Some might be hit-or-miss, while others are a perfect fit.

Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 game, with each team consisting of two damage, one tank, and two support heroes. While players are free to select whichever hero they want to use, they must remember that synergizing with their team is also important.

This article lists which heroes can be great duos with the menacing support, Moira.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Overwatch 2 guide: Ana and 4 other amazing heroes to pair with Moira

Playing support in Overwatch 2 is no easy feat. While the main objective of the game is to take out your enemies, support players need to be aware of their environment, especially when their teammates are running low on health.

Luckily, playing Moira kind of takes away the demanding task of constantly trying to heal teammates. Moira is a support-damage hybrid that can take the frontline while still effectively providing healing for her team. Players can even use her to carry if the damage heroes on the team aren't doing their job.

However, at the end of the day, Moira's main role is support, and it is her job to elevate her team and synergize with everyone. Without further ado, here's a look at five heroes who can effectively gel with the terrifying scientist.

1) Brigitte

Overwatch 2 - Brigitte (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Brigitte is one of the support hybrids in Overwatch 2. She has a base health of a support (150 HP) while having the traits of a tank in her kit.

Brigitte specializes in her armor and shields, which makes her a solid frontline ally. Rally is one of the most useful abilities in her kit. This skill provides healing for her allies as long as they stand within the designated radius.

Combining Moira's healing Biotic Grasp and Orb with Brigitte's Rally skill will provide the team with endless amounts of health. Enemies could end up getting frustrated since everyone will be difficult to eliminate. Keep in mind that all eyes will be on the support players if this happens. It's best to be aware of enemies trying to take you down.

Another solid combo between Moira and Brigitte is if the tanky support utilizes her Inspire skill. This ability can provide healing to your team while dealing extra damage to the enemies.

Considering that Moira is a damage-support hybrid, combining Inspire with her manacing biotic abilities will provide the team with a well-balanced combo of defense and offense.

2) Zenyatta

Overwatch 2 - Zenyatta (Image via Blizzard Games)

Zenyatta can become a big menace in Overwatch 2 if a player knows how to utilize his kit effectively. The spiritual monk is one of the most solid support heroes in the game since he can both protect the team and curse the enemy squad.

Enemies will definitely want to avoid the pair of Moira and Zenyatta. Transcendence is the most powerful ability in Zenyatta's kit. This skill not only heals allies but also provides additional movement speed and makes teammates within the radius invulnerable. With Zenyatta by her side, Moira can easily go all out and burst her damaging Biotic Grasp and Orb.

Zenyatta also has another useful skill called Orb of Discord. This ability is kind of like a curse wherein he makes his target receive increased damage. When the Orb of Discord is combined with Moira's damaging Biotic Orb, their allies can easily kill enemy heroes.

3) Ana

Overwatch 2 - Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana and Moira form another solid support combination. Ana is a long-range specialist who can deal damage and provide healing from afar. This trait of hers works well with Moira players who are aggressive.

Some Moira mains tend to focus more on dealing damage rather than healing the team. Having Ana as the other support can easily compensate for Moira's lack of healing.

4) Reaper

Overwatch 2 - Reaper (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reaper is one of the most used damage heroes in Overwatch 2 because of how overpowered his Death Blossom skill is. This phantom can easily melt his opponents' health by using his ultimate ability. However, his squishiness makes up for the immense damage he provides. This is where Moira comes into the picture.

While Moira can be as intense as a damage hero, her healing abilities are just as powerful. The menacing scientist can stand side-by-side with Reaper by providing heals while dealing the same amount of damage to their foes.

Moira players will have to look out for Reaper when he uses his Death Blossom ability. Make sure to focus all the healing on him when he uses his ultimate skill.

5) Reinhardt

Overwatch 2 - Reinhardt (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Brigitte and Reinhardt are similar when it comes to the shielding aspect. This makes Moira a perfect match for Reinhardt.

While this tank hero charges his way into the battlefield, Moira can keep throwing her healing Biotic Orbs while following up with her healing Biotic Grasp. Doing so will make Reinhardt slightly more difficult to eliminate.

Reinhardt also has an ultimate ability called Earthshatter, which knocks down all opponents within the radius. With everyone down on the ground out for the count, Moira can swoop in and deal loads of damage with her Biotic Grasp and Orb.

There are many other heroes in Overwatch 2 who could prove to be efficient duos for Moira. It all comes down to the team's creativity to combine abilities and synergize with each one. Be sure to try using these five heroes and see if they're effective to use with your Moira main buddies.

