5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter D.Va

As Season 4 of Blizzard Entertainment’s electrifying first-person shooter, Overwatch 2 rolls out, D.Va remains one of the most versatile and reliable Tank heroes in the game. As a free-to-play title, unlike its prequel, there has been a surge in the Overwatch player base. D.Va remains a relatively easy tank to play. Meaning more players will tend to pick her up in a team composition.

If a D.Va player proficiently uses her kit, it may be a thorn in your side. With abilities that absorb oncoming projectiles, boosters that greatly increase her mobility and constant unwavering damage, this hero is very hard to get past. A good counter for the opponent tank is always necessary, and D.Va is no exception.

The top five Overwatch 2 hero counters for D.Va

D.Va is mobile and is quite advantageous in combat - abilities spanning across her kit make her fairly self-effective. D.Va’s ultimate, Self-Destruct, can also be devastating for your team if used smartly. Here is a detailed look into this hero’s abilities -

Fusion Cannons (Primary Fire) - These cannons are present in the MEKA suit that D.Va is cased in, and are automatic short-range spread weapons.

- These cannons are present in the MEKA suit that D.Va is cased in, and are automatic short-range spread weapons. Light Gun (Primary Fire, human form) - This pistol replaces the fusion cannons once her mech-suit breaks and she is ejected. It is a mid-range automatic blaster.

- This pistol replaces the fusion cannons once her mech-suit breaks and she is ejected. It is a mid-range automatic blaster. D efense Matrix - Players can use this ability to block out and absorb incoming projectiles in an area in front of D.Va.

- Players can use this ability to block out and absorb incoming projectiles in an area in front of D.Va. Boosters - This ability grants D.Va mobility by allowing her to fly in the direction she is facing as she activates her Boosters. She is able to steer in other directions mid-flight.

- This ability grants D.Va mobility by allowing her to fly in the direction she is facing as she activates her Boosters. She is able to steer in other directions mid-flight. Micro-Missiles - A short volley of explosive projectile missiles that deal damage in an Area-Of-Effect (AoE).

- A short volley of explosive projectile missiles that deal damage in an Area-Of-Effect (AoE). Self-Destruct (Ultimate) - D.Va’s ultimate, where she overloads the MEKA suit and ejects away from it, which then explodes after a short time, deploying massive damage in an AoE. The ultimate ability retains momentum from her boosters, and will also fall back down to the ground slowly if activated midair.

- D.Va’s ultimate, where she overloads the MEKA suit and ejects away from it, which then explodes after a short time, deploying massive damage in an AoE. The ultimate ability retains momentum from her boosters, and will also fall back down to the ground slowly if activated midair. Eject! (Passive) - D.Va ejects from her mech-suit after it is destroyed, taking on her human form, known as ‘baby D.Va’.

D.Va remains a popular Tank hero in Overwatch 2, with these abilities being reasonably easy to use and annoying to come up against. If you face a D.Va, knowing which heroes to pick to counter her is important. Here are the five foremost picks to counter this favored Tank hero.

1) Sigma

Sigma is a shielded tank hero from Overwatch 2. With an ability that mirrors D.Va’s Defense Matrix, but instead converts incoming damage into overhealth for himself, charging solo at this hero might be a bad idea for most D.Va players.

You can effectively use Sigma to cancel out most of a D.Va’s damage input using your abilities and shield. Most importantly, positioning Sigma’s shield strategically as Self-Destruct is deployed can prove to be a saving grace for any teammate, or even yourself, who is stranded in the open.

2) Bastion

While most of Bastion’s damage can be negated by Defense Matrix, using this Damage hero from Overwatch 2 strategically can be devastating for a D.Va. Using your Assault configuration after her Defense Matrix bar has been depleted will melt through her suit.

A well-timed A-36 Tactical Grenade can also finish off wounded D.Va. Be wary of her charging at you while you’re in Assault configuration, as this mode severely penalizes movement, and you may not be able to escape.

3) Doomfist

Doomfist is an offensive Tank hero from Overwatch 2. As D.Va’s Defense Matrix can only block his primary fire, escaping from his constant stunning moves may be excessively difficult for her.

Using this to your advantage, you can time it and wait for her Matrix bar to reach zero, after which you can finish off the stunned D.Va. Doomfist’s ability to generate overhealth will also mean you can outlast her in a head-to-head fight.

4) Mei

Mei, a resident Overwatch 2 Damage hero, is adequately matched against D.Va. As her primary fire from the Endothermic Blaster is a beam, D.Va cannot absorb it. At long range, Mei’s Icicles will also have a higher damage output than the latter's Fusion Cannons.

By playing Mei, you can also use her Ice Wall to stop a charging D.Va in her tracks and make an escape. A well-placed wall can also be greatly helpful against Self-Destruct.

5) Zenyatta

Zenyatta is a Support hero in Overwatch 2 who can output high-damage numbers. Using Zenyatta, you can place an Orb Of Discord onto an enemy D.Va, which will drain her high health pool within seconds. Pairing this up with your primary fire, Orb Of Destruction, will eat through her HP bar in no time and destroy her mech.

Other teammates with high damage output can also capitalize when she is marked by the Orb of Discord. However, as Zenyatta, always have an escape plan or make sure D.Va cannot spot you as she will eliminate you faster than you can retaliate.

D.Va, being one of the most prevalent characters in Overwatch 2, makes her susceptible to a lot of counters. A player’s hero mastery and skill level can be considered a major factor in how effective they are against a tank like D.Va. Therefore, the choice of counters and playstyle against her will differ according to individual preference.

