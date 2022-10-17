How to unlock Sigma in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is enjoying its second week of full release, bringing in new players daily and growing its base. It is currently set to reach the same heights as its predecessor, and being a free-to-play title, it will undoubtedly bring in a larger number of active users than the original game.

While certain things about the game have changed, many other aspects remain the same, with all the original heroes returning to Overwatch 2. One such hero is Sigma, the astrophysicist turned into a living weapon. The hero has received a few buffs for his new appearance, although his gameplay remains mostly the same.

In this guide to Overwatch 2, I’ll talk about how you can unlock Sigma as a playable character. The article will also cover the various abilities of the hero, along with his class and role in the team. If you want better intel on the character, read on to learn more.

How to unlock Sigma in Overwatch 2

New players to Overwatch 2 won’t have access to the entire roster of playable characters from the beginning and will need to put in a few hours to unlock all the heroes. As part of the First Time User Experience, you’ll need to play through 150 matches to unlock all the heroes.

Thankfully, Sigma can be unlocked a bit early on, as he is attainable after participating in 40 unranked games. You may even get him sooner if you manage to win a few matches, as winning counts as a double.

Sigma’s class and abilities:

Sigma's abilities (mage via Activision Blizzard)

In Overwatch 2, Sigma is a tank-class hero and comes with a new passive ability courtesy of this role. This passive ability reduces all knockback received by 30% and reduces the amount of ultimate generated when healing and receiving damage by 30%.

As a tank hero, Sigma’s abilities are designed to defend against attacks, displace and knock back enemies and open them up for team attacks. He helps prop up a barrier to cover his teammates and soak up damage due to his immense size and large health pool. Below is a list of all his abilities.

Hyperspheres: This is Sigma’s primary attack, where he launches two gravity charges, his only weapons. These explode on impact with an enemy hero but bounce off walls. However, they do have a relatively short range, so it’s best to use them for mid to close-range fights.

Kinetic Grasp: In this ability, Sigma uses a gravity charge to absorb incoming projectiles for a small duration and turns them into additional shields, depicted by green segments on his health bar.

Accretion: Sigma pulls up pieces of the ground and propels them forward, dealing damage and knocking down enemies, stunning them for a few seconds.

Experimental Barrier: This is Sigma’s alternate fire ability, where he deploys an energy barrier in front of him, which has 700 hit points.

Gravitic Flux: Using this ultimate ability, Sigma hovers in the air and targets an area where he can reverse gravity momentarily. Enemies caught in the area are lifted into the air for a few seconds before being slammed back down to the ground, causing damage and being displaced.

These are all the abilities that Sigma possesses in Overwatch 2. Below is a section on tips regarding the character, how best to deploy each ability, and the best strategies to make the most out of him.

Tips for Sigma:

Sigma utilizes his Gravitic Flux (Image via Activision Blizzard)

In Overwatch 2, Sigma’s role as a tank is further solidified by his increased shields and Accretion ability damage. He is highly effective in corridors where his Hyperspheres can bounce off walls and deal damage to multiple heroes in a closed space and around corners when used correctly.

His Experimental Barrier is quite sturdy while also recharging quite fast. Relocating to another area or attacking after a regroup is enough time to restore the barrier and give the team a great way to defend themselves from incoming fire. His Kinetic Grasp ability is also quite helpful in keeping himself alive, as it can restore personal shields and even some extra amount.

The Accretion ability and the ultimate, Gravitic Flux, are great for keeping opponents in one place and opening them up to team attacks. When used in conjunction with other AOE attacks, these abilities can potentially eliminate multiple enemies if the team coordinates appropriately.

And that was all you needed to know about Sigma in Overwatch 2.

