How to unlock Zenyatta in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is a new free-to-play FPS title that you should definitely get into if you’re someone who enjoys online battle arena games. In the game, you can play as several different heroes, each with their own kit of abilities, signature weapons, and playstyle. No two heroes are the same in Overwatch.

Zenyatta is one such playable character in Overwatch 2, an omnic monk and wanderer who travels the world in search of spiritual enlightenment. Don’t let the calm demeanor fool you, though, as he can deal out some tremendous killing power with his Orbs of Destruction and Discord.

In this guide for Overwatch 2, I’ll be taking an in-depth look at Zenyatta and all of his abilities, along with his class and role in the team. I’ll also highlight some tips on how best to utilize the hero in battle, so if you’re thinking of playing as him, read on to learn more.

How to unlock Zenyatta in Overwatch 2

New players to the game will need to play a number of unranked matches to unlock all the playable heroes in Overwatch 2. To get all the characters, you’ll need to participate in a total of 150 matches to be able to access the full roster.

Fortunately, Zenyatta can be unlocked after playing 25 matches, so you’ll be able to play as the cyber-monk early on. You might even get him before 25 matches, as winning a round counts for double points.

Zenyatta’s class and abilities:

Zenyatta is a support class hero in Overwatch 2 and possesses a couple of healing abilities designed to increase ally health and keep them healthy during a match. However, the hero is also capable of dealing a good amount of damage and can be an ideal partner for flanking.

Zenyatta also comes with a passive ability due to his support role, which constantly heals health at 15 HP per second when he is out of combat. This ability is interrupted when the hero receives damage and kicks in 1.5 seconds after escaping from combat.

Below is a list of all the abilities in Zenyatta’s arsenal.

Orbs of Destruction: These are the innocuous-looking orbs around Zenyatta’s neck, which he can use as an offensive measure and are his only weapon. He can fire these orbs at opponents at speeds that are just shy of a speeding bullet. There are two modes of attack: using primary fire, Zenyatta can shoot singular orbs one after the other; the alternate fire is a charge attack, which launches up to five orbs in a burst that deals immense damage.

Orb of Discord: This is another offensive ability that allows Zenyatta to attach an Orb of Discord to an enemy hero. While this is active, the enemy hero takes increased damage, which can be a table-turning move at times.

Orb of Harmony: This is a support ability wherein Zenyatta attaches a healing Orb to an ally hero, which heals them over time.

Note: Both the Orbs of Discord and Harmony are only active as long as Zenyatta has a line of sight on the target. Additionally, Zenyatta can change the recipient of the orbs without canceling the abilities.

Snap Kick: This is a new passive ability that Zenyatta possesses in the new game, which is his melee attack. It has a greater knockback and does more damage than regular melee attacks.

Transcendence: Using his ultimate ability, Zenyatta momentarily gains godhood for 6 seconds. During this time, he and all allies within a 10-meter radius are invulnerable while also receiving healing of 300 HP per second, which is enough to restore most heroes to full health.

Those were all the abilities that Zenyatta possesses in Overwatch 2. In the next section, I’ll tackle some tips and strategies on how to best use Zenyatta in a match and his ideal role in a team.

Tips for Zenyatta:

Zenyatta’s Orbs of Destruction are quite a formidable offensive weapon in the hands of a support hero. These do not have a drop-off and deal a lot of damage, especially with headshots. Hanging back and sniping from range is a great way to utilize him offensively, especially since he has no evasive abilities.

The Orb of Discord can significantly change the enemy hero’s health stat, as support and damage heroes can be easily eliminated when the ability is attached to them. Tanks also become much more squishy, so dealing headshots (sometimes with Zenyatta himself) is a great way to finish them off quickly, using Orb of Discord.

The Orb of Harmony can be used from range, so ensure that you actively support your allies while positioning yourself in a hard-to-reach nook. When a team attack is about to begin or is wrapping up, use Transcendence to give your team 6 seconds of immunity to carve an unstoppable path of destruction through the enemy team.

And that is all you need to know about Zenyatta in Overwatch 2.

