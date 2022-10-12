How to unlock D.Va in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to the original Overwatch, and the second part brings with it some significant changes to the meta while also retaining much of what makes the game unique. The shift to a 5v5 format is still a divisive topic, but the new free-to-play model is definitely a win for the title.

All of the popular heroes from the original title return to Overwatch 2 and one of the most iconic characters is D.Va, the South Korean Mech Pilot. The former video gamer turned nation-defender utilizes a large mech-suit in battle and is a formidable hero to go up against, especially alone.

In this guide, we look at the various abilities that D.Va possesses, along with her passives, strengths, and roles in the team, and how best to utilize her in a match. If you’re looking to familiarize yourself with her character before you get into the game, read on to learn more.

How to unlock D.Va in Overwatch 2

D.Va is not one of the 15 heroes that are freely available to play, as it is in Overwatch 2 with other new players. However, unlocking her does not take too long, although you’ll first need to finish the training module and open up online play.

All you need to do to get D.Va now is to play two unranked matches, after which you will unlock the character. You may even unlock her after winning a single match, since a win counts as a double during the first 150 games you play.

D.Va’s class and abilities:

D.Va's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

D.Va is a tank hero in Overwatch 2, which means she has a relatively large health pool when compared to damage or support heroes. As a tank, she can endure a lot of damage before falling and provides an excellent mobile cover for the more squishy heroes in your team.

As a tank hero, she also comes with an added passive as part of her role, which grants her a 30% knockback resistance but lowers the ultimate generation when healing or receiving damage by 30%.

Below is a list of D.Va’s abilities.

Fusion Cannon: This is D.Va’s primary mode of fire while she is inside her mech suit. These are fully automatic weapons with a high rate of fire, but they will slow you down if used continuously.

Light Gun: This is the weapon D.Va uses outside her mech. It deals average damage and has a medium rate of fire.

Boosters: D.Va uses booster jets on her mech to fly around. It can be used continuously for two seconds and has a four-second cooldown. Enemies hit while flying will receive a slight knockback.

Defense Matrix: This is D.Va's alternate fire ability, wherein she projects a transparent defensive shield that blocks all incoming projectile attacks. It lasts for 3 seconds, although it can be canceled before the timer runs out. The matrix cannot defend against melee or beam attacks.

Micro Missiles: Launches a volley of rockets in the direction of the crosshairs. It can be used in conjunction with Fusion Cannon and is most accurate in close range.

Eject: Along with her role ability, D.Va has another passive that automatically ejects her out of her mech when it has been reduced to 0 HP.

Self Destruct: D.Va overloads her Mech and ejects out before it explodes after a short delay. This ability can be used while in motion and is especially useful when paired with Booster Rockets. Directing her Mech towards enemies before ejecting will deal damage upon impact, while the explosion itself can deal over 2k damage.

Call Mech: When outside her Mech, D.Va is able to use an alternate ultimate ability that lets her call another mech down via aerial drop.

If you’d like to see a few tips on using D.Va in an Overwatch 2 match, her role in the team, and how to make the most of her character, head on over to the next section.

Tips on how to use D.Va:

D.Va calls down her Mech (Image via Activision Blizzard)

D.Va’s main play style remains the same in Overwatch 2, although she has received a buff for her and her mech’s health. This allows her to take up even more hits before she can be downed. Paired with her mobility through her booster rockets, this makes D.Va one of the most agile tanks in the game.

D.Va's Defense Matrix is excellent at providing some immediate cover, both for herself and her teammates. Micro Missiles are great for clearing mid- to close-range skirmishes and opening up kill opportunities to damage heroes in the team.

Her Self Destruct ultimate is by far the most valuable offensive ability, as its massive damage and long-range deployability are equivalent to a nuke. When timed correctly, it can eliminate multiple heroes or at the very least, deal significant damage to a large group. However, D.Va is quite vulnerable after being ejected in Overwatch 2, so use her ability wisely.

Poll : Will you be playing as D.Va in Overwatch 2? Yup Not really 0 votes