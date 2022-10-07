5 Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 that Valorant players can relate to

DPS Heroes inflict the most damage among all the character classes in Overwatch 2. They are swift and nimble characters that rely more on quick combos for the kill. The popular 5v5 tactical shooter Valorant offers similar fast-paced and accurate shooting mechanics. As a result, many Agents in Valorant are heavily inspired by some of the DPS Heroes of Overwatch.

Players who are familiar with the mechanics and abilities in Valorant will have an easy time learning Overwatch 2. This feature looks at some of the best damage dealers available in Overwatch 2 that Valorant players will enjoy playing.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion

5 best Overwatch 2 damage dealers that will be ideal starters for Valorant players

1) Hanzo

Hanzo is an Assassin who carries a lethal composite bow (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary weapon:

Storm Bow: Hanzo releases arrows that deal 125 damage.

Abilities:

Storm Arrows: Hanzo releases a barrage of arrows that deals 70 damage. The next round of arrows fire instantly.

Hanzo releases a barrage of arrows that deals 70 damage. The next round of arrows fire instantly. Sonic Arrow: Reveals enemies for a duration of 5 seconds upon impact.

Reveals enemies for a duration of 5 seconds upon impact. Lunge: Hanzo double jumps.

Hanzo double jumps. Dragon Strike: Shoots a Dragon Spirit that can deal up to a maximum damage of 300.

Hanzo has a reputation for being prominent in the Overwatch meta and is often picked by pro players. Hanzo offers superior mobility through his passive ability that enables him to climb walls and has a ferocious ultimate in Dragon Strike.

Like Sova in Valorant, Hanzo uses a bow and arrow as his primary weapon. Hanzo’s Sonic Arrow ability is somewhat similar to Sova’s Recon Bolts that detect enemies in an area.

2) Sombra

Sombra’s hacking abilities have been ramped up in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

250 (Base Health)

Primary weapon:

Machine Pistol: Short-range automatic gun.

Abilities:

Translocator: Sombra throws a beacon that makes instant teleportation to the spot where the beacon lands possible.

Sombra throws a beacon that makes instant teleportation to the spot where the beacon lands possible. Stealth: Sombra becomes invincible and her movement speed drastically increases.

Sombra becomes invincible and her movement speed drastically increases. Hack: Upon using this ability, Sombra can hack into enemies and briefly prevent them from using their abilities. Hacked enemies can also be seen through walls. The effect wears off as soon as damage is dealt.

Upon using this ability, Sombra can hack into enemies and briefly prevent them from using their abilities. Hacked enemies can also be seen through walls. The effect wears off as soon as damage is dealt. EMP: Sombra hacks into enemies and deals damage equal to 40 percent of the health of all nearby enemies, destroying any barriers in the process.

The ultimate silent killer of Overwatch 2, Sombra has the amazing passive ability Opportunist that enables her to detect injured enemies through walls. In addition, her ultimate enables her to inflict 40 percent extra damage to hacked enemies.

Her Translocator and Stealth abilities can be used to kill enemies in the blink of an eye or escape mishaps and misplays swiftly. This makes Sombra an ideal starter DPS for beginners trying out Overwatch.

3) Junkrat

Junkrat’s mines and traps can hinder opponents (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary weapon:

Frag Launcher: Junkrat carries a grenade launcher that shoots bouncing projectile explosives that deal 120 damage.

Abilities:

Concussion Mine: Junkrat throws a mine that can be triggered by the player, dealing 120 damage.

Junkrat throws a mine that can be triggered by the player, dealing 120 damage. Steel Trap: Places an unavoidable and annoying trap.

Places an unavoidable and annoying trap. Total Mayhem: Upon activating this ability, Junkrat drops bombs when he dies.

Upon activating this ability, Junkrat drops bombs when he dies. Rip-tire: Junkrat drives and detonates an explosive tire that deals a massive amount of 600 damage.

Junkrat is an underrated damage dealer in Overwatch who often goes under the radar, but if used correctly, he can deal a massive amount of damage to opposing teams. Junkrat can be very menacing and annoying due to his traps and mines.

Raze is a similar Agent in Valorant that uses a Blast Pack utility, similar to Junkrat’s Concussion Mines that can be detonated at will to inflict heavy damage on enemies.

4) Torbjorn

The revamped version of Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary weapon:

Rivet Gun: A powerful gun that deals an insane 125 short-range damage as well as slow firing long-range damage of 70.

Abilities:

Deploy Turret: Deploys a turret that inflicts 14 damage every 0.25 seconds.

Deploys a turret that inflicts 14 damage every 0.25 seconds. Overload: Torbjorn gains an additional 100 HP temporarily for 5 seconds combined with improved attack, movement, and reload speed.

Torbjorn gains an additional 100 HP temporarily for 5 seconds combined with improved attack, movement, and reload speed. Molten Core: Creates a pool of molten slag for a duration of 15 seconds, dealing 40 damage per second.

Torbjorn is a versatile damage dealer in Overwatch 2 that Valorant players would love to control. His primary weapon, the Rivet Gun, deals damage across all ranges, and Torbjorn also has the ability to deploy turrets just like Killjoy’s ability to deploy Sentry Turrets, something which Valorant fans will be familiar with. Torbjorn also has a secondary weapon, the Forge Hammer, at his disposal that deals serious melee damage.

5) Reaper

HP:

250 (Base Health)

Primary weapon:

Hellfire Shotguns: Lethal short-range spread guns that can inflict up to 120 damage.

Abilities:

Shadow Step: The Hero teleports to a selected location.

The Hero teleports to a selected location. Wraith Form: Reaper boosts his speed stats and becomes invincible but cannot shoot while the ability is active.

Reaper boosts his speed stats and becomes invincible but cannot shoot while the ability is active. The Reaping: Once activated, dealing damage heals the Hero.

Once activated, dealing damage heals the Hero. Death Blossom: Lasts for three seconds and deals 170 damage per second to all nearby enemies.

Omen from Valorant and the Reaper from Overwatch are similar characters who share many common abilities. Omen’s Shrouded Steps ability is similar to Reaper’s Shadow Steps, which enables him to teleport to a marked location. Apart from that, the two characters also share a similar appearance and overall character design, so it isn't a bad idea for Valorant players to try out Reaper.

