“It’s over” - Asmongold comments on Overwatch 2’s progression system being ‘spearheaded’ by World of Warcraft’s lead designer

On October 6, Twitch icon Zack "Asmongold reacted to former Overwatch pro Brandon "Seagull's" YouTube video titled "The State of Overwatch 2." Seagull provided his take on Blizzard Entertainment's hero-based shooter and called it "disappointing."

In the 10-minute video, Seagull spoke about a 2019 interview with Blizzard Entertainment's Aaron Keller, who is also the current game director for Overwatch 2, saying that the game's progression system was "spearheaded" by World of Warcraft's lead designer.

Hearing this, Asmongold claimed that "it's over" for Overwatch 2 and voiced his thoughts:

"Oh, god. Oh, no. Gosh! It's over. It's f***ing done!"

Asmongold learns that World of Warcraft's lead designer helped make Overwatch 2's progression system and claims "it's over" for the latter

At the three-minute mark of Seagull's video, the pro gamer reiterated a statement made by Aaron Keller in 2019 about Overwatch 2. He said:

"According to Aaron Keller, in late 2019, Overwatch 2 was built for those who loved Overwatch but didn't want to play a competitive FPS game. Overwatch 2 is going to fulfill that for them, where there's this game that people that don't play competitive shooters can jump into. They're going to be able to play the co-op side of Overwatch 2 as their main lifestyle game."

Seagull elaborated on Aaron Keller's statements about the game's progression system and how "people can play for years":

"He elaborated later, saying that 'There is so much to that side of the game from this big story experience to this really deep progression system, as they play through hero missions. It's this massive tale to the game where people can play for years if they want to. And for us, as we started talking about the game in those terms, it couldn't really be anything but a sequel.'"

Seagull then mentioned an excerpt from the interview, claiming that a former World of Warcraft lead designer was "spearheading" Overwatch 2's progression system:

"He also said later down in the interview that a lead designer on World of Warcraft was spearheading their progression system for Overwatch 2. This interview was never really well publicized, I think, because most of the general gaming community viewed Overwatch 2 as a simple PvE story campaign. But according to this interview, the real plan was much more ambitious."

After hearing the aforementioned statement, Asmongold paused the video and claimed that "it's over" for Blizzard's FPS. He stated that he was at a loss for words:

"You know, a lot of players, it wasn't enough for us to just kill Starcraft and then also to kill our own game. Now we're going to kill Overwatch 2. I just, I don't know what to say."

Timestamp: 03:30:03

Some viewers labeled Overwatch 2 as "Overwatch one rebooted." Asmongold smirked and replied:

"'Overwatch one rebooted,' yeah, guys, there's going to be like, the Covenant System (referencing to a system in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands). It's going to be great. Like, you're going to get legendary weapons. Man, let's hear that one more time."

Fans react to Asmongold's sentiments

The YouTube comments section featured more than 140 reactions. Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While some fans noted that World of Warcraft's mechanics influenced Overwatch 2's progression system, others mentioned that they were looking forward to the "Overwatch Classic."

