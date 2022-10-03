"It f**ks me up in the head" - Asmongold explains why he stopped streaming on his main Twitch channel

On October 3, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternative Twitch account Zackrawrr to play and stream World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

As he was roaming the streets of Stormwind, Asmongold decided to have a serious conversation with his audience and explained why he hadn't been livestreaming on his main Twitch channel.

The streamer stated that he wanted to make a video that addressed his troubles. He claimed that going live on his main channel was stressful for him and that it was not a "logical way of feeling." Zack explained:

"It's like it's one of those things that is like not a logical way of feeling, and I think that's probably why it bothers me a lot is that I feel a certain way, and I don't know why because I don't think I should feel that way. So it just... It f**ks me up in the head, man."

Asmongold talks about the reasons stopping him from going live on his main Twitch account

During his October 3 livestream, the One True King (OTK) co-founder was interacting with his audience while traversing Stormwind. His eyes caught the attention of a comment from Twitch viewer Troods:

"Me and the other 160 people who are still subbed to Asmongold on main account widepeepoHappy (Twitch emoticon)."

After reading the fan comment, Zack mentioned that there would probably be a lot of people who were currently subscribed to his main Twitch account. He revealed that he's been facing problems and wanted to address them through a video:

"No, there's probably a lot of people that are still subbed on the main account. I've had problems. Like, I wanted to make a video about it. Kind of like talking about it. It's like there's a lot of things about like going live on the main account and everything like stress me out."

Asmongold described how feeling a "certain way" messed up his head. He also believed that the feelings were "irrational." He said:

"I'm thinking about just going live on my main channel and just doing exactly the same stuff. Like, that's kind of what I thought about doing. Maybe just trying to dial a little bit, but not really. And just going back and just trying to enjoy myself."

The Austin, Texas-based content creator confirmed that the recent OTK controversy had nothing to do with him not streaming on his main Twitch account:

"It has nothing to do with any of the OTK controversies at all. Like, it has literally zero to do with that. I wasn't streaming before that."

(Timestamp: 03:50:58)

Asmongold recounted having a "midlife crisis" after his car broke down, his father became ill, and he ended up losing a tooth during an OTK meeting:

Like, I mean, the big part of it is right, is like, I remember... like the day I stopped streaming on my main account, I had broken tooth and then, earlier that day, I had like, my car and I think my car was getting worked on, and I called my dad, and my dad didn’t answer, and my dad was sick at the time, so it stressed me out. So I basically ran all the way over to his house, which is like miles away."

The streamer revealed that he broke his tooth while OTK was getting ready to launch their PC-building company, Starforge Systems:

"I'm like, eating my food while I'm in a meeting and I broke my tooth, and it was like the temporary teeth that I had in before they put the permanent ones in, and I just had gone in for permanent ones put in. Like, I hadn't gone in for six months, something like that, or a year. And it was like, kind of like, okay, everything is happing all at once, and I just kind of couldn't deal with it."

Asmongold continued:

"This is also like, at the same time that Starforge... we were getting ready to launch Starforge, and that was like, another point of stress for me.

Asmongold also mentioned that he turned to livestreaming as a means to escape stressful situations:

"So like all that stuff coming together was just like too much for me to deal with. And I usually use streaming as a way to kind of like escape and like just do or think about something else. It's not like the internet, basically. And it just was becoming so stressful for me."

Fans react to Asmongold's explanation for not streaming on his main Twitch channel

The YouTube comments section featured more than 200 fan reactions, and several viewers posted heartfelt comments.

While some viewers stated that Asmongold's streams on the second channel were "chill," others remarked that the streamer didn't "need to play a character" on his main Twitch livestreams:

Asmongold is one of the most prominent figures in the streaming community. He started his online career in 2016 and has garnered more than 3.2 million followers on his primary Twitch channel.

