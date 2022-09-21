OTK announces Mizkif has been placed on leave and is stepping away

In light of the recent controversy, streamer organization One True King (OTK) issued a public statement involving Matthew "Mizkif" earlier today.

The organization stated that they had placed the co-founder on leave, and that he would step away from organizational duties until the findings of the legal investigations are disclosed.

OTK hired a third-party to investigate the matter

On September 20 Twitch streamer AdrianahLee alleged that Mizkif's roommate CrazySlick s*xually harassed her. She revealed that he inappropriately touched her by placing his hands on her chest and repeatedly saying that "he was checking her pulse."

During the same stream, a viewer shared a year-old Mizkif clip, during which he seemingly admitted CrazySlick's antics and tried to downplay it. In the clip, Matthew can be heard saying:

"What you can deem of it, it's s*xual harassment, whatever. At a low scale, it's not really a big deal. I don't think people really gave a s**t, and really cared."

The following day, OTK released a statement regarding the subject matter and stated that they've begun a legal process by contracting a third-party to investigate the issue in-depth:

"Yesterday evening, a series of clips and content surfaced relating to one of our founders. Due to the seriousness of what's been brought forward, we have begun the process of contracting a third-party legal organization to investigate the issue in detail. In the meantime, Mizkif has been placed on leave and will be stepping away from his organizational duties pending the results of the investigation."

The official statement concluded with OTK mentioning:

"OTK strongly condemns s*xual harassment, assault, and bigotry of all forms. We appreciate your support and patience during this time and will provide updates as we receive them."

Streaming community reacts to OTK's statement

More than 1.4k community members provided their take in the reply section. Some Twitter users were unhappy with the statement and mentioned that Matthew is "yet to remove his association" with OTK:

(;—;) @Unk1nd1 naaaah @OTKnetwork Yet the account still follows him ? He has yet to remove his association with the otk group in bio.naaaah @OTKnetwork Yet the account still follows him ? He has yet to remove his association with the otk group in bio. 💀💔 naaaah

. @6747fi5e "due to the gravity of the situation, we're gonna let him take some vacation days" @OTKnetwork no way they put him on paid leave"due to the gravity of the situation, we're gonna let him take some vacation days" @OTKnetwork no way they put him on paid leave 💀💀💀 "due to the gravity of the situation, we're gonna let him take some vacation days"

Another Twitter user referenced direct messages leaked by controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Posiedon", and remarked:

Others hoped that the third-party investigation would be done soon and that Mizkif would be cleared:

Matt @MattGoldman4 @OTKnetwork Sad. Hopefully the investigation is quick and clears Mizkif. @OTKnetwork Sad. Hopefully the investigation is quick and clears Mizkif.

Twitter user @JustGavNBennett felt that OTK's statement could've been better worded:

🧸 JustGavinBennett 🧸 @JustGavNBennett @OTKnetwork This is worded in a way that’s gonna make people think Miz sexually assaulted someone… They probably shoulda worded this better tbh @OTKnetwork This is worded in a way that’s gonna make people think Miz sexually assaulted someone… They probably shoulda worded this better tbh

Here are some more fan reactions from Twitter:

Beck 🐻 @beck_crow @OTKnetwork i rlly respect u guys for taking this so serious @OTKnetwork i rlly respect u guys for taking this so serious

OTK's statement was shared on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and it became one of the top posts on the forum. Redditor u/SirManPony jokingly congratulated One True King, saying:

Some community members wanted to understand why Mizkif and his ex-girlfriend Maya Higa "went that far" for CrazySlick:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

During the September 20 broadcast, fellow OTK co-founder and Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" conducted a four-hour call with other content creators live on stream. Following the conversation, Asmongold blocked CrazySlick on Twitter and exclaimed that he "hated" the latter.

