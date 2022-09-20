"I'm taking you out" - Ice Poseidon leaks Mizkif DMs, revealing racist remarks

In an unexpected turn of events, controversial internet personality Paul “Ice Poseidon” leaked a series of direct messages featuring Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif."

The former Twitch streamer took to Twitter to call out Mizkif, saying that he was the one who "brought [him] into this world" but was now looking forward to "taking [him] out." The messages revealed Matthew saying questionable things, including some instances of racist and homophobic remarks:

Former Twitch streamer leaks DMs featuring Mizkif and attempts to cancel him (Image via Twitter)

Twitter community reacts to Ice Poseidon attempting to cancel Mizkif

On September 20, the streaming community witnessed a massive controversy after Mizkif and fellow Twitch content creator Tyler "Trainwreckstv" engaged in a heated argument on Twitter.

During their clash, Trainwreckstv hit back at Matthew and claimed that the latter covered up some s*xual assault cases involving CrazySlick.

Trainwreckstv calls out the One True King co-founder during the heated Twitter clash (Image via Twitter)

Following this, Twitch streamer AdrianahLee hosted a two-hour livestream and provided insight into CrazySlick's antics. She stated that Slick touched her inappropriately by placing his hands on her chest repeatedly while claiming that he was "checking her pulse."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse" Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse"

During the same stream, AdrianahLee replayed an old YouTube clip in which Mizkif seemingly admitted CrazySlick's s*xual harassment and tried to downplay it. Here's an excerpt from Matthew's year-old clip:

"What you can deem of it... it's s*xual harassment, whatever, at a low scale. It's not really a big deal. I don't think people really gave a s**t and really cared."

When Ice Poseidon saw that Mizkif was embroiled in a controversial situation, he grabbed the opportunity to post a series of screenshots of their DMs.

The direct messages are from 2018 and 2019, when Matthew was closely associated with Ice Poseidon:

Ice Poseidon leaking old DM conversation featuring Mizkif 1/2 (Images via Twitter)

The next two screenshots showcased Matthew requesting payment from Paul. The former stated that he was "killing it on Twitch" and that he no longer needed the latter:

Ice Poseidon leaking old DM conversation featuring Mizkif 1/2 (Images via Twitter)

Ice Poseidon's update garnered a lot of traction, and it amassed more than 20k likes within a few hours of being posted.

Some community members stated that the One True King (OTK) co-founder addressed the aforementioned messages "years ago" and believed that the streamer was "pretty transparent" about how edgy he used to be:

Axe @UtmostAxe @REALIcePoseidon didn't he already address this like years ago? like he's pretty transparent about how he use to be. idk bro you still say slurs i havent seen or heard Miz use them so @REALIcePoseidon didn't he already address this like years ago? like he's pretty transparent about how he use to be. idk bro you still say slurs i havent seen or heard Miz use them so

Travis @DeputyTrav_ @REALIcePoseidon This is nothing new crypto scam man. We all knew this already. You thought this was something, but miz already admitted to all of this time and time again. @REALIcePoseidon This is nothing new crypto scam man. We all knew this already. You thought this was something, but miz already admitted to all of this time and time again.

baby @Baby_Jokr @REALIcePoseidon Miz has already admitted to being super edgy, we already knew what that implied. this is not new. @REALIcePoseidon Miz has already admitted to being super edgy, we already knew what that implied. this is not new.

One Twitter user commented that Paul must have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to share the four-year-old DM screenshots:

haris @harisOTG @REALIcePoseidon I know this tweet was sat in your drafts for 4 years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to tweet this @REALIcePoseidon I know this tweet was sat in your drafts for 4 years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to tweet this

Others stated that Mizkif's chat logs getting leaked did not amount to "breaking news":

Aidan @AidanNYR @REALIcePoseidon Bro acting like his logs have never been leaked before. This isn't breaking news. @REALIcePoseidon Bro acting like his logs have never been leaked before. This isn't breaking news.

One Twitter user asked Paul why he had been withholding the information for so many years:

(^з^)-☆ @summerdru @REALIcePoseidon Wait so u were just holding onto this info for…years? @REALIcePoseidon Wait so u were just holding onto this info for…years?

Ice Poseidon is regarded as one of the most controversial figures in the streaming world. The 27-year-old rose to prominence on Twitch by playing Old School Runescape.

He later switched from producing gaming-related content to hosting IRL broadcasts. Many believe that he popularized the Just Chatting and IRL categories of livestream content.

