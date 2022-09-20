"I'm taking you out" - Ice Poseidon leaks Mizkif DMs, revealing racist remarks

In an unexpected turn of events, controversial internet personality Paul “Ice Poseidon” leaked a series of direct messages featuring Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif."
The former Twitch streamer took to Twitter to call out Mizkif, saying that he was the one who "brought [him] into this world" but was now looking forward to "taking [him] out." The messages revealed Matthew saying questionable things, including some instances of racist and homophobic remarks:
Twitter community reacts to Ice Poseidon attempting to cancel Mizkif
On September 20, the streaming community witnessed a massive controversy after Mizkif and fellow Twitch content creator Tyler "Trainwreckstv" engaged in a heated argument on Twitter.
During their clash, Trainwreckstv hit back at Matthew and claimed that the latter covered up some s*xual assault cases involving CrazySlick.
Following this, Twitch streamer AdrianahLee hosted a two-hour livestream and provided insight into CrazySlick's antics. She stated that Slick touched her inappropriately by placing his hands on her chest repeatedly while claiming that he was "checking her pulse."
During the same stream, AdrianahLee replayed an old YouTube clip in which Mizkif seemingly admitted CrazySlick's s*xual harassment and tried to downplay it. Here's an excerpt from Matthew's year-old clip:
"What you can deem of it... it's s*xual harassment, whatever, at a low scale. It's not really a big deal. I don't think people really gave a s**t and really cared."
When Ice Poseidon saw that Mizkif was embroiled in a controversial situation, he grabbed the opportunity to post a series of screenshots of their DMs.
The direct messages are from 2018 and 2019, when Matthew was closely associated with Ice Poseidon:
The next two screenshots showcased Matthew requesting payment from Paul. The former stated that he was "killing it on Twitch" and that he no longer needed the latter:
Ice Poseidon's update garnered a lot of traction, and it amassed more than 20k likes within a few hours of being posted.
Some community members stated that the One True King (OTK) co-founder addressed the aforementioned messages "years ago" and believed that the streamer was "pretty transparent" about how edgy he used to be:
One Twitter user commented that Paul must have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to share the four-year-old DM screenshots:
Others stated that Mizkif's chat logs getting leaked did not amount to "breaking news":
One Twitter user asked Paul why he had been withholding the information for so many years:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
Ice Poseidon is regarded as one of the most controversial figures in the streaming world. The 27-year-old rose to prominence on Twitch by playing Old School Runescape.
He later switched from producing gaming-related content to hosting IRL broadcasts. Many believe that he popularized the Just Chatting and IRL categories of livestream content.
