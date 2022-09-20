Twitch streamer AdrianahLee plays an old clip featuring Mizkif, wherein he seemingly admits CrazySlick’s s*xual assault

Earlier today, the streaming community witnessed another controversy after Twitch streamer AdrianahLee came forward to talk about her story regarding fellow content creator CrazySlick's s*xual assault allegations.

During the latter half of the broadcast, the Twitch streamer replayed a one-year-old clip featuring Matthew "Mizkif," in which he seemingly admitted and attempted to downplay CrazySlick's assault.

An excerpt from the audio clip was along these lines:

"What you can deem of it, it's s*xual harassment, whatever. At a low scale, it's not really a big deal. I don't think people really gave a s**t, and really cared."

Twitch streamer AdrianahLee reacts to Mizkif's old clip of downplaying CrazySlick's s*xual harassment

The controversy started on September 20, when Twitch sensations Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Mizkif got into a debacle on Twitter, following ItsSliker's gambling and "scamming" controversy.

After a bit of back-and-forth, Trainwrecks accused Mizkif of covering an alleged s*xual assault, which involved the latter's roommate, CrazySlick.

Trainwreckstv tweets serious accusations against Mizkif (Image via Twitter)

Following this, Twitch streamer AdrianahLee took to her Twitch channel and spoke about the subject matter. She revealed that CrazySlick placed his hands on her chest when she was passed out and continuously stated that he was "checking her pulse."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse" Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse"

At the 1:40 hour mark, one viewer shared Mizkif's old YouTube video during which he talked about CrazySlick. In it, the streamer could be heard saying:

"Look, I don't think there's a single person that we used to hang out with, that doesn't hang out with Slick anymore, because of what happened. I actually think there's literally none. Because the reality is, worse comes the worst of it, it's something like s*xual harassment, right?"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder claimed that the situation "did not matter on a low scale."

Timestamp: 01:40:29

The YouTube clip continued with Mizkif adding:

"When people like, think of it, they think that he stuck his f***ing d**k inside her, without her consent, and I'm like, 'That's what people perceive it as,' when they don't..."

AdrianahLee paused the video, and remarked:

"I just hate the narrative of, 'He didn't r*pe her, so it's okay. He only touched her inappropriately.' Like, I don't understand how that's a narrative? How that makes it okay? I'm... like, s**t like this; because s**t like this gets f***ing pushed under the rug, is the reason why girls don't come out about this s**t."

The Twitch streamer talked about the MeToo movement:

" Why? The MeToo little movement, that happened, in f***ing Hollywood, is a thing! Because people don't want to f***ing risk their careers, and lose their careers, because they get inappropriately touched. They got treated inappropriately."

AdrianahLee provided an example of her Twitch chat:

"But we're not allowed to say anything, because, look at my f***ing (Twitch) chat. Look at how people are constantly undermining the situation. Any possible reason they can."

Streaming community reacts to Mizkif's old YouTube clip

AdrianahLee's streaming moment was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it quickly became one of the top posts on the forum. Redditors were astonished to hear Matthew's remarks, and said:

Another Redditor claimed that someone from Maya Higa's offline chat threw Mizkif "under the bus":

Some community members stated that OfflineTV handled the serious controversy "so much better":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Slick has responded denying he ever sexually assaulted Adrianah. He also says he checked her pulse on her wrist and neck not her chest. He’s looking to sue. Slick has responded denying he ever sexually assaulted Adrianah. He also says he checked her pulse on her wrist and neck not her chest. He’s looking to sue. https://t.co/cbcHP5tB4Y

Following the controversy, CrazySlick shared a Twitter update, saying that he never s*xually assaulted AdrianahLee, or anyone else. He also remarked that he would be getting a lawyer and is looking to sue.

