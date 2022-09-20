Mizkif and TrainwrecksTV got into a Twitter fight over ItsSliker controversy

The ItsSliker controversy has dominated the headlines over the last few days, and today, it has boiled over into a personal spat between Mizkif and TrainwrecksTV. The streamers got into a fight under Asmongold's recent tweet calling Sliker a fraud.

The two derided each other with subtle insults before TrainwrecksTV accused Miz of covering up a se*xual harassment case involving his roommate CrazySlick.

Enter TrainwrecksTV was quick to accuse the OTK co-owner (image via Twitch)

TrainwrecksTV implicates Mizkif in covering up a se*ual harassment case while feuding with him on Twitter

The Twitter spat began when Mizkif got ItsSliker on his stream, which sparked outrage in some quarters. Asmongold, his fellow OTK member, criticized the move heavily in a tweet, calling on Twitch to ban him and to stop people from giving him a platform. Shortly thereafter, Trainwrecks replied to the tweet calling out Mizkif in the process.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @Asmongold @Twitch because your pals decided it was in their best interest to use & platform the very person that scammed everyone for his horse racing & tennis bets to somehow twist it and wager their war against me, and we both know deep down why the insecure little man is doing this @Asmongold @Twitch because your pals decided it was in their best interest to use & platform the very person that scammed everyone for his horse racing & tennis bets to somehow twist it and wager their war against me, and we both know deep down why the insecure little man is doing this

The tweet, although not mentioning anyone by name, was clearly intended for Mizkif, who had yesterday called upon Twitch to ban gambling streams, something TrainwrecksTV does regularly.

The former subsequently brought up a crypto currency controversy from years ago in a now deleted tweet to try and undermine the latter.

Miz's deleted tweet to TrainwrecksTV (image via Twitter)

The tweet only escalated the situation as TrainwrecksTV was not having any of this. As preserved in the screenshots, it reads:

"If we're going to deplatform people for scamming others shouldn't we have banned for jolt coin a few years back?"

This is where the conversation got really ugly, as TrainwrecksTV dived into some very serious cases. The streamer brought up a se*ual harassment allegation against Mizkif's friend CrazySlick. In 2021, the lattermost was accused of behaving inappropriately towards fellow streamer Adrianah Lee.

The bombshell accusation (Image via Trainwreck/Twitter)

This tweet has gained a lot of traction as not only did Trainwrecks accuse the OTK member of covering up a crime, he dragged Maya Higa and Mitch into a case of blackmailing as well. He also clarified in a subsequent tweet that he wasn't accusing Mizkif of committing any crime directly but rather covering it up to save his friends.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @REALMizkif @Asmongold @Twitch the people involved know the truth but for those of you that are farming drama and coming to split conclusions, let me be even more clear, mizkif didn't assault the women, he orchestrated the cover ups for his friends, exactly how my tweet reads @REALMizkif @Asmongold @Twitch the people involved know the truth but for those of you that are farming drama and coming to split conclusions, let me be even more clear, mizkif didn't assault the women, he orchestrated the cover ups for his friends, exactly how my tweet reads

Twitter reactions

The streaming community as a whole has had a pretty eventful month. As if ItsSliker's drama in itself wasn't big enough, Miz and TrainwrecksTV have now made it personal.

Here are a few reactions from various streaming personalities and various Twitch users, including xQc, Flexinja, and CodeMiko.

It is important to note that Asmongold, the original poster of the tweet under which the drama unfolded, has taken an extreme stand against ItsSliker. In the respective tweet, he has called him a fraud who should be banned from the platform.

He even went as far as to question the Amazon-owned company's conduct for permanently banning JiDion but retaining ItsSliker on the platform.

