ItsSliker shocks Twitch community with gambling sponsorship offer following widespread ‘scamming’ accusations

Following widespread 'scamming' accusations, popular Twitch streamer ItsSliker made headlines yet again. This time, he is in the news after he opened up about being offered a staggering amount of money from an unnamed gambling casino to pay off his mounting debts.

For context, the Twitch gambling streamer went into meltdown as multiple users and high-profile creators came forward claiming to have been scammed out of thousands by ItsSliker. These people have claimed that the streamer would send them emotional messages and beg them for some reason or the other and promised to pay them back as soon as he could.

That wasn't all, though, as some people claimed that they have been waiting for years to get their money back. Following all these accusations, ItsSliker took to his livestream to confess to having spent all the money on gambling as he was addicted to it. The Twitch star himself said that he began gambling away all his money to fuel his addiction and even apologized to all of his viewers for his behavior.

Despite all this, one gambling casino reportedly went above and beyond to offer Sliker a sponsorship so he could pay off his debts.

ItsSliker shocks Twitch streamers HasanAbi and Mizkif with offered gambling sponsorship following scamming accusations

On the September 18 broadcast, ItsSliker had an in-dept conversation with popular content creators HasanAbi and Mizkif regarding his mounting debts. He claimed that he had been approached by an unnamed gambling casino for a sponsorship that could very well pay off all the debts upon him.

Without disclosing the name of the casino due to privacy concerns, ItsSliker explained:

"I’m not going to say who, I just got on a call with a casino. They said they would help me pay off the people if I do a sponsor for them, but I refused it. I couldn’t do it. Because I was like, you just doesn't make any sense."

Naturally, the revelation shocked HasanAbi and Mizkif, who then went on to comfort Sliker and even offered to help him out with his debt. The Left Wing political commentator noted:

"I don't know what else to say other than this. Okay look, I am trying to go about this in the most adult way possible and handle this situation that is like otherwise definitely criminal."

With calls for Twitch to permanently ban gambling streams beginning to mount up, Hasan also went on to advise Sliker to get someone adult and responsible on board to help him take the necessary action in the matter. He said:

"I understand Mizkif is trying to get compensation for the victims first and foremost, that is what matters in this situation obviously especially judging by like you went after... Coz how gives a f*ck, I don't give a s*it about the 500 dollars I gave you. B*lls*it. But we need some assurances from you and we need someone in your life that is a grown adult, that is a responsible party that will do something about this. That will allow people to know that you are taking the necessary actions."

Twitch livestream viewers react to ItsSliker's revelation

As expected, the livestream was an instant hit on Twitch, eliciting quite a lot of reaction from viewers worldwide. At the time of writing, the livestream alone has managed to pull over 660k views.

Judging by the replies, while the majority of viewers chimed in to provide their unfiltered take on the matter, others also talked about the terrifying repurcussions of gambling addiction.

Here's what fans had to say:

Many fans, followers and even streamers are calling out the purple platform to permanently terminate gambling streams from the platform. Yet, some streamers like xQc and Trainwreck are continuously defending their slot-flued content.

