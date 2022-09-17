 xQc opens up about his breakup with Adept amid split rumors

On September 15, 2022, popular streamer Felix "xQc" opened up about his breakup with Adept, clarifying that he had to choose between his ex-partner and family. The Twitch star took to a livestream to explain the situation.

Initially, the two kept their affairs private, culminating in a long-standing joke that both of them were merely roommates. However, the former couple eventually made their relationship public around March 2021.

With that being said, on September 15, a few eagle-eyed fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on social media platforms, leading to rumors of a breakup.

xQc reveals the reason behind his breakup with Adept, mentions family drama

As per the Twitch sensation himself, the couple were sharing a house with Nicolas (xQc's brother) and his girlfriend.

The streamer explained how none of them could live under the same roof due to irreconcilable differences. He even talked about feeling cornered and having to make the ultimate choice. Elaborating on the experience, xQc explained:

"Basically, it's almost really odd because I'm moving in, whatever, and I love my brother, I love my family. Okay? But he and his girlfriend, and me and Sammy, we just couldn't be all at once, at one place. We just couldn't. It's not possible. There was friction when I was at my brother's house, and there was friction when we all got here. It was just very odd."

The online personality revealed that the "chaos" was so bad that his brother was kicked out. He said:

"It was just very odd, and then it was like, we're all splitting apart, and then it was like, my brother was pretty much kicked out. Pretty much, kind of like, just naturally, then he went back to like, he had to move his stuff over here, and then move his stuff back home."

The streaming phenomenon explained that the situation was exacerbated after Nicolas moved in with them. He stated:

"It wasn't working out with Sammy, because it was like, it was like a brawl, and then, it was just like a disaster. It was just like, a chaos, and my family was kind of, you know? Like, I don't want to throw them under the bus, my family wasn't very nice, either, in certain parts...people weren't very understanding."

While several attempts were made to reconcile the situation, it unfortunately didn't work out. He revealed:

"My mom was trying to be the referee a little bit but then it wasn't working out either. Because she was getting my story, then Sammy's story and my brother's story and it would go in circles, and it wasn't working. And I felt like I had to make a choice. "

Addressing his predicament, the streamer explained how he had to choose between his ex-girlfriend and family. He stated:

"I was cornered into choosing between family and Sammy. And unfortunately, what happened is that, I just kind of chose family, because that's just, I don't know, saying it was my fault. So yeah, that's just what kind of happened."

Concluding his statement, xQc insisted that it was solely his decision and that no one was to blame for the situation.

Social media reacts to xQc and Adept's breakup

As expected, the livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. The clip instantly went viral on the /LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering over 1.2k comments.

While some were happy to get a clear picture of the situation, others were disappointed that their favorite content creators aren't together anymore.

Here's what fans had to say:

Earlier this month, the pair were supposed to attend QTCinderella's Sh*tcamp together, but had to back out at the last moment. Notably, this isn't the first time xQc and Adept have decided to go their separate ways. Further interactions between the former couple are yet to be reported.

