xQc responds aggressively to Twitch’s djWHEAT, asks why Disguised Toast wasn’t questioned for streaming Naruto 

xQc has been in the spotlight for being the biggest Twitch streamer to be participating in the newest trend of reacting to TV shows and movies live on stream, constantly facing criticism for being careless with DMCA laws.

xQc's heated moment over djWHEAT's tweet sheds more light on the recent Twitch react meta

During the Canadian Twitch streamer's latest broadcast, Felix "xQc" Lengyel gave his live reaction to Marcus "djWHEAT" Graham's tweet accusing his management team of doing a poor job.

djWHEAT @djWHEAT Lots of people are getting on @xQc for continuing to stream content he doesn’t own but maybe it’s time to start pointing out just how worthless his own management team must be to let it happen. Who is actually looking out for these creator’s careers? 🤷🏻‍♂️ Lots of people are getting on @xQc for continuing to stream content he doesn’t own but maybe it’s time to start pointing out just how worthless his own management team must be to let it happen. Who is actually looking out for these creator’s careers? 🤷🏻‍♂️

This sent xQc into a rant about the unfairness of the situation, claiming no one cared when streamer Disguised Toast was reacting to popular anime Naruto on stream. Toast famously watched Naruto constantly on stream, watching over 150 episodes of the show in total. He even fell asleep while the show was playing, making his stream a place to watch this anime for absolutely free.

The reaction of shifting blame and trying to point the finger at someone else is something xQc does often, but this time it seems like he's trying to point out how he is being ridiculed unjustly for simply being the largest creator on the platform. Instead of using his status against him, he wants everyone to be held accountable equally so that no one that has to take the fall for everyone else.

Some took to Reddit to share their take on the clip, claiming Toast did receive hate for his streams, but that xQc is certainly getting more.

One user even pointed out the hypocracy of a Twitch staff member calling out xQc for bad management, further criticizing how he should be more focused on fixing the root of the issue.

It is ironic to see that a manager of Twitch related projects is giving a hard time to the management team behind xQc, even though it is the company that he works for that is essentially allowing this trend to thrive.

Others took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the subject, with many sharing the same sentiment that djWHEAT's comments are hypocritical.

mango ~Comms Open~ @mango_vrc @djWHEAT @xQc how about we talk about how worthless twitches management team has gotten? you guys used to preemptively take down any stream of content they didn't own. a few years ago you wouldn't allow this meta. but now you do and try to blame the streamers when your platform is hosting it. @djWHEAT @xQc how about we talk about how worthless twitches management team has gotten? you guys used to preemptively take down any stream of content they didn't own. a few years ago you wouldn't allow this meta. but now you do and try to blame the streamers when your platform is hosting it.

HoboLion @LionHobo @djWHEAT @xQc I really hope this brings Sony, Fox, Viacom knocking on twitch's door. Twitch quality control is a joke. It's your platform, but it's a management team issue? Get real. @djWHEAT @xQc I really hope this brings Sony, Fox, Viacom knocking on twitch's door. Twitch quality control is a joke. It's your platform, but it's a management team issue? Get real.

The debate discussing reaction content on Twitch gets more heated each day, and with more streamers being affected by the DMCA takedowns, it seems like tensions will only rise.

