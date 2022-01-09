"I use it all the time": Disguised Toast admits to using "manipulation strategy" on past girlfriends

Disguised Toast has broken out of his cocoon ever since he made the move to Twitch from Facebook Gaming. During one of his recent streams, Toast revealed a "manipulation strategy" that someone in a relationship can use to make their partner apologize to them by playing the "victim."

This strategy dictates how a person gets angry at their significant other to make them apologize, only to double down and apologize to them to play the victim card.

Here's what he said:

"Classic manipulation strategy where you get angry at them and then you get them to say sorry and then you say, 'Oh no, it's also my fault,' to make you seem like the victim. I've been in enough relationships to know this strategy because I use it all the time. You make them think they're at fault but then after that you victimize yourself so that you get the apology and you look like the victim and make them look like the bad guy."

The Canadian streamer, however, advised his loyal patrons to sway away from using that strategy, admitting that it's "unhealthy."

Here's how his fans reacted to his post:

Disguised Toast's fans were worried about him using the same strategy in his current relationships (Image via Disguised Toast Twitch)

Understandably, this caused his fans to wonder if he still employs this strategy in his current relationship. Disguised Toast confessed that he doesn't do it anymore but used to when he didn't know how to be a "good boyfriend."

After she lost to him, Disguised Toast reveals a humorous NSFW idea for Lilypichu to tweet on her account

During a recent stream, Lilypichu and Disguised Toast competed in a game of Wikipedia racing, in which competitors must dash from one keyword to the next by navigating through the page's links.

The two had agreed to a three-round contest, and when Lilypichu comfortably won the first round, it appeared that Disguised Toast would be obliged to make a tweet.

However, Toast managed to eke out a slim victory in the second round by finding Bo Burnham's Wikipedia page seconds before Lilypichu, ensuring that the final game would be decided by a coin flip.

lilee @lileepeechew Sometimes I pee in Michael's butt and pretend I'm a human bidet. Sometimes I pee in Michael's butt and pretend I'm a human bidet.

𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔳𝔦𝔫💜 @BoiledHolyWater @lileepeechew I have a picture of it just incase she deletes it in 24 hours @lileepeechew I have a picture of it just incase she deletes it in 24 hours https://t.co/xLoRfz08eI

After some digging, the two opted to grab the bidet from Bo Burnham's page, and following a fierce battle, Toast took the victory prizes by being the first to find it. As a result, Lilypichu was forced to take the burden of forfeiting, and Toast came up with something absolutely extraordinary:

"I pee in Michael's butt as if I'm a human bidet."

Disguised Toast couldn't stop laughing at his brilliant idea, and Lilypichu was about to tweet it from her official account. Toast, on the other hand, advised her to pull out since he was concerned that she would lose her Pokemon sponsorship as a result of the tweet.

However, LilyPichu proceeded to tweet it from her alt account, which was just as hilarious!

