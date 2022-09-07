The entire xQc and HasanAbi Sh*tCamp 2022 drama explained

The controversial HasanAbi vs xQc debate at the start of QTCinderella's Sh*tCamp has been all over the streaming circles on social media.

It started when Hasan used his alt Twitter account to post a thread in which he called out the Canadian streamer for backing out of the event with the excuse that Sodapoppin's absence would make the event boring. The political streamer thought it was a disingenuous argument, and that xQc was belittling the effort put into organizing Sh*tCamp.

Even QTCinderella, the host of the event, sarcastically called the Juicer out during the commencement ceremony. Referring to the excuse about Sodapoppin not coming, she joked about how many streamers ditched the event, saying:

"I have a little bit of sad news. So, Malena couldn't make it, so then Nick couldn't make it, so Soda couldn't make it, so then xQc couldn't make it, so then Poke couldn't make it, so then Gigi couldn't make it. So I don't have anybody relevant here. Unfortunately."

A few low "what?"s could be heard from the crowd of streamers behind her, but she hammered her point home by saying that she had considered not coming herself because Sodapoppin did not come. Clearly a jab at xQc's excuse, as she continued:

"I thought about cancelling it, because I didn't really wanted to come. Because Soda couldn't come. But here we are. Welcome to Sh*tCamp 2022."

Everything you need to know about HasanAbi and xQc controversy about Sh*tCamp

For the uninitiated, Sh*tCamp is a multiday collaborative event hosted by QTCinderella. The event is to be held from September 5 - 8, 2022, and a variety of content creators are set to join proceedings. There was a huge list of names released by QT out of which a number of people backed out.

The controversy surrounding the event was due to people not liking how xQc backed out. According to a discord chat screenshot doing the rounds, when the former Overwatch professional realized that Sodapoppin was not coming to the event, he backed out saying he did not feel like going as well.

The discord screenshot (Image via xQc/Discord)

Hasan's side

The streaming community started taking sides, with some supporting the decision not to go, while others like HasanAbi felt that giving this was an insult to the event. In a series of tweets from his alternate account titled 'nothasanabi', the political commentator called out the Juicer.

Hasan's tweets about the incident (Image via Twitter)

Hasan's tweets about the incident (Image via Twitter)

In subsequent streams, HasanAbi defended his logic, saying that he did not think he had said anything wrong about xQc, and that the situation could have been handled better.

It was clear that he had immense respect for the work put in by QTCinderella, as he told his audience about his take on the controversy, as many from xQc's chat seemed to be spamming his stream inappropriately:

"But regardless, no, I think like, I simply stated on my alt Twitter that like, I think it's sh***y. I love QT. I love Ludwig. I don't like that, you know. I don't like the way xQc handled him not coming to the event last second. That's it."

Further commenting on the way he had brought up Lengyel's gambling streams, he explained that he did not think it was just because of a sponsored stream:

"People love memeing and saying, 'It's just the gamba addiction.' But, no. I don't think it's like that. I think there are probably some things going on. I don't like the way that he handled it though."

xQc's side

The Juicer has not taken kindly to HasanAbi's reaction. He lashed out at his chat for constantly bringing up the issue on his stream and berating him for an answer. He insisted that he had communicated the real reason to the organizers and lambasted Hasan for assuming things out of context.

When reacting to Hasan's tweets, he clarified that he did not mean to insult QTCinderella or Shi*Camp and that those who think otherwise are "delusional":

"I never said that! I have never; I literally said, 'The event will still be amazing,' how did I imply it? You're delusional! Wait, wait, you're completely delusional. Wait, you guys are losing your f***ing mind, saying that I said the event was going to be bad."

While ending his stream, xQc got really fed up with all the negative comments about him on Reddit and Twitter. Calling HasanAbi a two-faced commie, he sarcastically said that he will jet to the event right now to appease the masses:

"More haters on Reddit? I cant believe guys, really? We're done... Don't worry guys, I'm taking a jet. I'm going straight to the guys so that I can spend some time with two-faced commie and the boys. It's gonna be a blast man."

In the end, the whole controversy appears to be a case of miscommunication. While the discord screenshots do make xQc seem pretty bad. It is impossible to know the exact reasons behind the decision, as HasanAbi noted in his stream. Regardless, the shadow of the controversy has clouded Sh*tCamp 2022 even before it began.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman