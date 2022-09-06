"I have to be the grown-up!" - xQc provides stance on HasanAbi's comments on him not attending S**tCamp 2022

During a recent livestream, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" provided his stance on the comments made by political Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi."

The streaming community witnessed the debacles start when HasanAbi provided some strong opinions on Felix dropping out of S**tCamp 2022 at the last minute. The former posted a three-part update on his alternative Twitter account, stating:

The next day, xQc responded to HasanAbi's statements, stating that he made it clear that he would not be attending the streamer camp due to personal reasons. Felix asserted:

"I always said to people why I'm not going. I had personal reasons why I was not going, and I said it perfectly, not in the chat. I said to people why I was not going. Do most people know that? No. And it was public, it doesn't mean it didn't happen, and it made no reason. And now, I have to be. I know I have to be the grown-up!"

xQc responds to HasanAbi's take on him backing out of S**tCamp 2022

During the September 6 broadcast, xQc spent the initial hours reacting to the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He came across a viral clip featuring HasanAbi talking about him not attending QTCinderella's S**tCamp.

Felix took the opportunity to address the controversy after noting that the reaction thread attracted more than 145 comments. He opened Hasan's alternative Twitter account on stream and read the tweet out loud to his viewers.

At the 22-minute mark, xQc was shocked to hear that Hasan claimed the former said the event would "somehow be bad." Felix replied:

"Wait, when did I say that? I never said that! I have never; I literally said, 'The event will still be amazing,' how did I imply it? You're delusional! Wait, wait, you're completely delusional. Wait, you guys are losing your f***ing mind, saying that I said the event was going to be bad. Guys, it's all introspection. I literally said, 'I'm not as good,' or it was all like, 'I'm not good at making content,' when it was all towards me, though."

Timestamp: 00:21:23

xQc added:

"If you're going to hold me accountable for what I say, okay, then, you're going to be held accountable for what you say, chat. If you say that I said that, okay, you would prove it. The burden of proof is on you, not me."

After having a brief discussion with his viewers regarding a Discord message he posted yesterday, xQc returned to talk about HasanAbi's recent social media post and remarked:

"Bro, how am I s***ting on the event? When have I ever done that? Guys, why does Hasan always find a way, out of the blue, for no reason? Anytime he gets against me, anytime he gets, to holler at a bandwagon, and just farm easy, preach of the..."

Felix provided an analogy to explain what he thought about Hasan's statements:

"Guys, it's like gamba (gambling), okay? I get it, gamba is dog s**t, I get it. I get it 100%, okay? But the thing is that, if you say, 'Yeah, also, gamba is bad for the environment, and it kills the turtles,' like, wait, what? Right? That's just not true, right?

xQc mentioned that friends don't assume the worst and share it on Twitter to get "free likes and status":

"Because everybody is against something, you can say whatever you want, and then people rule with it. But it's not what a friend does. That is something that viewers do, or haters do. That is something that people on Twitter do. That isn't something that friends do. Assume the worse, and post the worst clout for free likes on Twitter for easy f***ing likes and status. It's just weird, man."

The French-Canadian personality then indicated that he explained why he was not attending S**tCamp and needed to be "grown-up" in the situation. He added:

"Bro, the man (HasanAbi) is a politics one-trick, and can I have human-to-human decency, and show legitimate, normal, human social behavior, has like any f***ing sense! His whole f***ing shtick is political commentary. You can't even comment on his own personal, social life. How does it make any sense? It doesn't, bro!

Fans react to xQc's sentiments

The online star's Twitch chat showcased a variety of reactions. While most viewers laughed after hearing xQc's response, others urged him to calm down. Here's a snippet of the Twitch chat:

PLEASE focus on the people coming and the fun it’s going to be rather than those that can’t make it. There has obviously been some last minute changes to the roster and I’ll need to update the schedule. PLEASE focus on the people coming and the fun it’s going to be rather than those that can’t make it.

On September 5, QTCinderella addressed the last-minute changes on Twitter and revealed she would update the camp's schedule.

With the departure of xQc, Chance "Sodapoppin," and Nick "Nmplol," several other well-known personalities such as Rachell "Valkyrae," Ludwig "Ludwig," Ali "Myth," and Eric "Erobb221" will be attending the event.

