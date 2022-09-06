HasanAbi calls out xQc after he backed out from QTCinderella's Shi*camp due to Sodapoppin's absence

With QTCinderella's Shi*camp slated to begin in a few hours, HasanAbi lambasted xQc for backing out of the event after Sodapoppin announced that he won't be coming. Hasan commended QTCinderella for her hard work in a series of tweets from his alt account. The political streamer also called out the Juicer for hiding behind excuses and not showing up to the event.
Blaire "QTCinderella," the organizer of Sh*tcamp 2022, is getting ready to host a ton of great streamers and content creators for a weekend full of games, challenges, and events.
The problem began when OTK powerhouse Chance "Sodapoppin" backed out and a discord message from xQc, saying he would not be going because of the former's absence, started making rounds on the internet. This is what the discord message reads:
"Staying home, not going. Soda gone and all, don't feel like it. It's a lot of people, I need someone like Soda to run good stuff."
HasanAbi gives his opinion on xQc backing out of Shi*camp and QTCinderella announces she will release new schedule
The streaming community had a lot to say about the incident. HasanAbi, another popular streamer who will be attending the event, had a few choice words to say about xQc. Especially because he thought the Canadian was being disingenuous with his excuse.
A total of three streamers have now backed out of the event. Many fans who were waiting to see their favorite content creator participate in outdoor events and collaborate with others have refused to watch the stream.
In a clip shared extensively among the community, xQc can be seen getting furious at his chat for continuously asking him about the event. After a bit, he snapped at the audience, saying his decision should not affect anyone. He stated:
"I'm not going to the event. Why is everybody so riled up? Like holy f**k man!"
HasanAbi had more to add to his argument, stating that Lengyel was hiding behind a shoddy excuse and that there must be some deeper reason for his absence. He also didn't appreciate him disparaging the event because a few streamers had backed out.
Explaining that he doesn't want to create drama over a friendly event, HasanAbi detested how xQc belittled QTCinderella's hard work and said that it wasn't in good taste.
He also took a dig at the Canadian streamer for his gambling streams.
The Turkish-American streamer also noted that he is sick but is looking forward to the event with friends.
Twitter reactions
The streaming community is quite divided on how to react to the issue. xQc fans don't feel he has done anything wrong, opining that he has no friends at the event and should be allowed to stay home in peace.
Others state that not going because of Sodapoppin's absence isn't a good enough excuse. Many clearly felt bad for QTCinderella for organizing an event, only for it to start with so much controversy.
Even without xQc, Pokelawls and Sodapoppin, big shots such as Valkyrae, HasanAbi, Myth, Ludwig and mayahiga will be attending QTCinderella's Shi*camp. So fans are still about to be treated to some quality streams.