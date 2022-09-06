HasanAbi calls out xQc after he backed out from QTCinderella's Shi*camp due to Sodapoppin's absence

With QTCinderella's Shi*camp slated to begin in a few hours, HasanAbi lambasted xQc for backing out of the event after Sodapoppin announced that he won't be coming. Hasan commended QTCinderella for her hard work in a series of tweets from his alt account. The political streamer also called out the Juicer for hiding behind excuses and not showing up to the event.

Hasan's tweet (Image via nothasanabi/Twitter)

Blaire "QTCinderella," the organizer of Sh*tcamp 2022, is getting ready to host a ton of great streamers and content creators for a weekend full of games, challenges, and events.

xQc wasn't thrilled with Soda's absence (image via xQc/Discord)

The problem began when OTK powerhouse Chance "Sodapoppin" backed out and a discord message from xQc, saying he would not be going because of the former's absence, started making rounds on the internet. This is what the discord message reads:

"Staying home, not going. Soda gone and all, don't feel like it. It's a lot of people, I need someone like Soda to run good stuff."

HasanAbi gives his opinion on xQc backing out of Shi*camp and QTCinderella announces she will release new schedule

QTCinderella 🏕 @qtcinderella There has obviously been some last minute changes to the roster and I’ll need to update the schedule.



PLEASE focus on the people coming and the fun it’s going to be rather than those that can’t make it. There has obviously been some last minute changes to the roster and I’ll need to update the schedule. PLEASE focus on the people coming and the fun it’s going to be rather than those that can’t make it.

The streaming community had a lot to say about the incident. HasanAbi, another popular streamer who will be attending the event, had a few choice words to say about xQc. Especially because he thought the Canadian was being disingenuous with his excuse.

A total of three streamers have now backed out of the event. Many fans who were waiting to see their favorite content creator participate in outdoor events and collaborate with others have refused to watch the stream.

Dexerto @Dexerto On his stream, xQc addressed fans' complaints directed at him for not attending the event On his stream, xQc addressed fans' complaints directed at him for not attending the event https://t.co/teooerLzo9

In a clip shared extensively among the community, xQc can be seen getting furious at his chat for continuously asking him about the event. After a bit, he snapped at the audience, saying his decision should not affect anyone. He stated:

"I'm not going to the event. Why is everybody so riled up? Like holy f**k man!"

HasanAbi had more to add to his argument, stating that Lengyel was hiding behind a shoddy excuse and that there must be some deeper reason for his absence. He also didn't appreciate him disparaging the event because a few streamers had backed out.

Explaining that he doesn't want to create drama over a friendly event, HasanAbi detested how xQc belittled QTCinderella's hard work and said that it wasn't in good taste.

He also took a dig at the Canadian streamer for his gambling streams.

hasanbabi @nothasanabi i’m sure there’s more to it and i don’t want it clouding an otherwise fun event amongst friends. just feels icky to carelessly shit on something someone else worked hard on EVEN IF you had legitimate reasons to bail beyond wanting to do gambling streams. i’m sure there’s more to it and i don’t want it clouding an otherwise fun event amongst friends. just feels icky to carelessly shit on something someone else worked hard on EVEN IF you had legitimate reasons to bail beyond wanting to do gambling streams.

The Turkish-American streamer also noted that he is sick but is looking forward to the event with friends.

hasanbabi @nothasanabi ultimately i was excited to see everyone including xqc, and im still stoked even tho it’s going to be 1038743939 degrees in the sun and im sick. hope we don’t die. ultimately i was excited to see everyone including xqc, and im still stoked even tho it’s going to be 1038743939 degrees in the sun and im sick. hope we don’t die.

Twitter reactions

The streaming community is quite divided on how to react to the issue. xQc fans don't feel he has done anything wrong, opining that he has no friends at the event and should be allowed to stay home in peace.

Twixstyy @twixstyy @nothasanabi How's it last second if a week ago he was saying he'll probably not going if soda isn't? @nothasanabi How's it last second if a week ago he was saying he'll probably not going if soda isn't?

Kevin @YNWADHD @twixstyy @nothasanabi ...because while she announced the event to the public last week, all these streamers RSVP'd months ago. that's why xqc's name is on the merch while soda's is not. @twixstyy @nothasanabi ...because while she announced the event to the public last week, all these streamers RSVP'd months ago. that's why xqc's name is on the merch while soda's is not.

ツ @justtcheyy @nothasanabi I understand that x did bail last minute but he has stated for weeks now that he has family issues going on. It does suck that he isn’t going but at the end of the day people are acting like x needed to be there for it to be a fun event. @nothasanabi I understand that x did bail last minute but he has stated for weeks now that he has family issues going on. It does suck that he isn’t going but at the end of the day people are acting like x needed to be there for it to be a fun event.

silly discord kitten @spookxyy



respect ppl's personal lives and choices, if someone says no then its enough on its own @nothasanabi my guy he can attend what he does and doesn't want to attend, no one can force him nor should anyone be held accountable for not wanting to attend something.respect ppl's personal lives and choices, if someone says no then its enough on its own @nothasanabi my guy he can attend what he does and doesn't want to attend, no one can force him nor should anyone be held accountable for not wanting to attend something.respect ppl's personal lives and choices, if someone says no then its enough on its own

L @Lanalbb @nothasanabi Wait did he really say the event will be bad??? Wtf that's so rude. That's just going to make the juicers farm hate on QT. @nothasanabi Wait did he really say the event will be bad??? Wtf that's so rude. That's just going to make the juicers farm hate on QT.

who we are @notafuckinthing @nothasanabi He’s been saying for at least a week he’s probably not going why does everyone keep saying he bailed last second @nothasanabi He’s been saying for at least a week he’s probably not going why does everyone keep saying he bailed last second

Others state that not going because of Sodapoppin's absence isn't a good enough excuse. Many clearly felt bad for QTCinderella for organizing an event, only for it to start with so much controversy.

Kav @Kav2119 @Trifaaq @Thebrickismoist @nothasanabi I would've understood if XQC was apologetic about not going, but not going because another streamer isn't going... is kinda weird ngl. @Trifaaq @Thebrickismoist @nothasanabi I would've understood if XQC was apologetic about not going, but not going because another streamer isn't going... is kinda weird ngl.

Lucas @debaucherous_ @nothasanabi that does seem incredibly nonchalantly cruel. i can only imagine how horrible juicers are going to be towards qt now. @nothasanabi that does seem incredibly nonchalantly cruel. i can only imagine how horrible juicers are going to be towards qt now.

Sean Stark @That1CoolGuy69 @nothasanabi It’s a shame because you know he would have had a ton of fun and loved it either way. I remember last year when he got a makeover. He was having too much fun. @nothasanabi It’s a shame because you know he would have had a ton of fun and loved it either way. I remember last year when he got a makeover. He was having too much fun.

Jordan @jordan_jaldy @nothasanabi Poor qt :( she works so hard and she deserves all the respect/attendance @nothasanabi Poor qt :( she works so hard and she deserves all the respect/attendance

kmick @kmickmon @nothasanabi It's just flat out disrespectful to the effort everyone put in, specially qt, and everyone out going wanting to hang out @nothasanabi It's just flat out disrespectful to the effort everyone put in, specially qt, and everyone out going wanting to hang out

Megan Cline @MegClack @nothasanabi I feel so bad for QT, she worked so hard and a lot of people are taking it for granted and not appreciating everything she is doing. Everyone will still have fun, because QT is a great planner @nothasanabi I feel so bad for QT, she worked so hard and a lot of people are taking it for granted and not appreciating everything she is doing. Everyone will still have fun, because QT is a great planner

Even without xQc, Pokelawls and Sodapoppin, big shots such as Valkyrae, HasanAbi, Myth, Ludwig and mayahiga will be attending QTCinderella's Shi*camp. So fans are still about to be treated to some quality streams.

