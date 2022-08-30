"Let's do it again": QTCinderella announces Sh*tcamp 2022 with expanded roster of streamers

With QTCinderella announcing the next iteration of Sh*tcamp, the streaming community has a huge event to look forward to. Posting an updated video with the iconic song, the Twitch regular shared a long list of popular streamers who will be taking part in the activities. The much-anticipated event is slated to begin next week.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella Let's do it again Let's do it again https://t.co/QDDxNAYkya

Like the last time, streamers from different content houses such as OfflineTV, 100 Thieves and One True King will come together with numerous notable creators such as xQc and HasanAbi for a four-day event full of games and collaborative activities.

"See you next week": QTCinderella announces full list of streamers to attend Sh*tcamp this year

The event is to be held from September 5-8, 2022, and a variety of content creators are set to join proceedings. QTCinderella tweeted a long list of creators with the caption "See you next week":

Adeptthebest

Valkyrae

AustinTV

"Maya" Higa

HasanAbi

Will Neff

Kaceytron

Cyr

Myth

Pokelawls

xQc

Ludwig Ahgren

Britttv

Gigi

Zoil

Rich Campbell

Erobb

In fact, the streamer had forgotten to tag Erobb, and had to tweet out an apology post welcoming him to the event:

For the uninitiated, Sh*tcamp is essentially a huge collaborative event between streamers who are to live in a single house for a couple of days and participate in games and group activities. This will be broadcast for the viewing pleasure of thousands of fans who tune in to watch the shenanigans unfold.

The Github website describes it as follows, although they might change it up for this year:

"It's basically a big get-together of a bunch of streamers, with different organized events that are streamed on different channels over the course of the week. There will be one main event per day, and a few side events that other streamers can optionally join. Apart from the scheduled events, streamers can also do their own thing and stream using the desktop setups and IRL backpacks available at the venue."

Fan reactions

Sh*tcamp was a huge success last year with many clips from the event being shared on social media. So fans were quite excited when QTCinderella announced its return on Twitter.

Fellow streamers and participants also expressed their elation, while a few in the community were upset with their favorite creator for not going:

brooke @brookeab @qtcinderella WOOOOO YAY QT CANT WAIT TO WATCH @qtcinderella WOOOOO YAY QT CANT WAIT TO WATCH

wendy ♡ @4ltedits @qtcinderella QT YOU ARE SO AMAZING FOR PUTTING TOGETHER ALL OF THIS 🫶🫶🫶 @qtcinderella QT YOU ARE SO AMAZING FOR PUTTING TOGETHER ALL OF THIS 🫶🫶🫶

wendy ♡ @4ltedits @qtcinderella QT YOU ARE SO AMAZING FOR PUTTING TOGETHER ALL OF THIS 🫶🫶🫶 @qtcinderella QT YOU ARE SO AMAZING FOR PUTTING TOGETHER ALL OF THIS 🫶🫶🫶

Conneld @conneldjonneld @qtcinderella Zoil and Poke this ab to go nuts @qtcinderella Zoil and Poke this ab to go nuts

Lop @Lopmon_X @qtcinderella thank you for curing my depression QTC <3 @qtcinderella thank you for curing my depression QTC <3

No finite list of streamers can ever satiate the streaming community's desire for content. Regardless, with so much engagement by fans, this year's Sh*tcamp is also gearing up to be a huge spectacle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul