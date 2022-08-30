Create

"Let's do it again": QTCinderella announces Sh*tcamp 2022 with expanded roster of streamers

QTCinderella announces Sh*tcamp in September (Image via QTCinderella/Twitter)
Richik &quot;anarkiddie&quot; Bhattacharya
ANALYST
Modified Aug 30, 2022 11:25 PM IST

With QTCinderella announcing the next iteration of Sh*tcamp, the streaming community has a huge event to look forward to. Posting an updated video with the iconic song, the Twitch regular shared a long list of popular streamers who will be taking part in the activities. The much-anticipated event is slated to begin next week.

Let's do it again https://t.co/QDDxNAYkya

Like the last time, streamers from different content houses such as OfflineTV, 100 Thieves and One True King will come together with numerous notable creators such as xQc and HasanAbi for a four-day event full of games and collaborative activities.

"See you next week": QTCinderella announces full list of streamers to attend Sh*tcamp this year

The event is to be held from September 5-8, 2022, and a variety of content creators are set to join proceedings. QTCinderella tweeted a long list of creators with the caption "See you next week":

  • Adeptthebest
  • Valkyrae
  • AustinTV
  • "Maya" Higa
  • HasanAbi
  • Will Neff
  • Kaceytron
  • Cyr
  • Myth
  • Pokelawls
  • xQc
  • Ludwig Ahgren
  • Britttv
  • Gigi
  • Zoil
  • Rich Campbell
  • Erobb

In fact, the streamer had forgotten to tag Erobb, and had to tweet out an apology post welcoming him to the event:

@adeptthebest @Valkyrae @AustinOnTwitter @mayahiga @hasanthehun @TheWillNeff @kaceytron @cyr @Myth_ @pokelawls @xQc @LudwigAhgren @Britttv_ @noodlenom @ItsZoil @RichWCampbell Oh my god I forgot @Erobb221 .... sorry about that.... ill also see you next week 😃

For the uninitiated, Sh*tcamp is essentially a huge collaborative event between streamers who are to live in a single house for a couple of days and participate in games and group activities. This will be broadcast for the viewing pleasure of thousands of fans who tune in to watch the shenanigans unfold.

The Github website describes it as follows, although they might change it up for this year:

"It's basically a big get-together of a bunch of streamers, with different organized events that are streamed on different channels over the course of the week. There will be one main event per day, and a few side events that other streamers can optionally join. Apart from the scheduled events, streamers can also do their own thing and stream using the desktop setups and IRL backpacks available at the venue."

Fan reactions

Sh*tcamp was a huge success last year with many clips from the event being shared on social media. So fans were quite excited when QTCinderella announced its return on Twitter.

Fellow streamers and participants also expressed their elation, while a few in the community were upset with their favorite creator for not going:

@qtcinderella @adeptthebest @AustinOnTwitter @mayahiga @hasanthehun @TheWillNeff @kaceytron @cyr @Myth_ @pokelawls @xQc @LudwigAhgren @Britttv_ @noodlenom @ItsZoil @RichWCampbell SEE YOU NEXT WEEEK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@qtcinderella WOOOOO YAY QT CANT WAIT TO WATCH
@qtcinderella WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
@qtcinderella W
@qtcinderella WOOOOO
@qtcinderella Huge news
@qtcinderella these streamers will finally touch grass. I'm ready.
@qtcinderella watching the invite lineup https://t.co/y0DkpnXWxo
@qtcinderella QT YOU ARE SO AMAZING FOR PUTTING TOGETHER ALL OF THIS 🫶🫶🫶
@qtcinderella @adeptthebest @Valkyrae @AustinOnTwitter @mayahiga @hasanthehun @TheWillNeff @kaceytron @cyr @Myth_ @pokelawls @xQc @LudwigAhgren @Britttv_ @noodlenom @ItsZoil @RichWCampbell no @JustaMinx?
@qtcinderella @adeptthebest @Valkyrae @AustinOnTwitter @mayahiga @hasanthehun @TheWillNeff @kaceytron @cyr @Myth_ @pokelawls @xQc @LudwigAhgren @Britttv_ @noodlenom @ItsZoil @RichWCampbell @nmplol @malenatudi @EsfandTV @JustaMinx??? I'm gonna be sad
@qtcinderella no schlatt miz or soda https://t.co/L1X5763nzS
@qtcinderella Zoil and Poke this ab to go nuts
@qtcinderella I'm ready https://t.co/2b7mR0pEMr
@qtcinderella so excited holy
@qtcinderella thank you for curing my depression QTC <3

No finite list of streamers can ever satiate the streaming community's desire for content. Regardless, with so much engagement by fans, this year's Sh*tcamp is also gearing up to be a huge spectacle.

