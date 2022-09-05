“I’m trying to do other things with my life” - Valkyrae explains why she plans on streaming less, reveals upcoming trips

During a recent livestream, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" explained why she plans on streaming less than usual. She also shared her upcoming plans and revealed that she would be attending New York Fashion Week and another unnamed event after leaving S**tCamp 2022.

The content creator discussed how some community members suggested that she "didn't like" livestreaming. She said:

"Also, I'm still ahead of my hours, so I don't; I tweeted on my alt actually, about it today. Because some people think that I don't like streaming. I do like streaming, it's just, I'm trying to do other things with my life now. You know?"

Valkyrae references Polimane's recent video while providing her perspective on livestreaming

Valkyrae hosted a five-hour-long Genshin Impact stream earlier today. She spent some time interacting with her viewers before playing the game with her streamer buddies.

At the four-minute mark, the Los Angeles-based influencer revealed that she would be heading to New York to attend fashion week and another unnamed event:

"I'm leaving S**tCamp early. I'll be at S**tCamp for a couple of days, but right after S**tCamp, I go straight to New York for Fashion Week, and another thing. The Roomies will be meeting me out there, near the end of the week, and then, I think one of them will be IRL streaming out there. I'm not sure. We'll see."

She also explained why she disliked hosting IRL livestreams:

"You know, you may ask why, 'Rae, why don't you like doing IRL streams anymore?' On YouTube, there's like an extra step, that the IRL backpack has to go through, and it's just the delay is too much, I can't. It's like, reading chat is unbearable for me. Like, I can't even communicate with chat when I IRL stream. Yeah, the delay, it just ruins the whole experience for me, and I can't."

Valkyrae then provided context regarding a recent update that she posted on her alternative Twitter account, stating that she was "trying to do other things" in her life.

rae☀️ @itsraechill twitter.com/okbruh420/stat… I love streaming! but Im trying to live a more active life, hangout w/ friends off PC, focus on health & do work outside of gaming! I just want to stream my required hours & focus on living a more balanced life after 8 years of grindin u know? Also game drought doesn’t help lol I love streaming! but Im trying to live a more active life, hangout w/ friends off PC, focus on health & do work outside of gaming! I just want to stream my required hours & focus on living a more balanced life after 8 years of grindin u know? Also game drought doesn’t help lol😅 twitter.com/okbruh420/stat…

She brought up a recent YouTube video by Imane "Pokimane", in which the latter explained why she took a hiatus from livestreaming.

Valkyrae remarked:

"Poki actually uploaded a video about why she took a break, and honestly, it resonates a lot. It's just like, we've been in the industry for so long. We've been full-time streamers for like, over eight years, and when we first started streaming, like, I was streaming, I had a job, I had multiple jobs, and also streamed like, nine hours a day. Every single day, and it just kind of, you know?"

The 100 Thieves co-owner also stated that recent video game releases have not been "new or exciting" for her:

"I think, once there's a really, really fun game, that I am excited to play, I will probably over stream a bit again. But, as of right now, there isn't anything new or exciting to me. I do really enjoy Valorant, but I also really enjoy playing Valorant off-stream."

The discussion concluded when the 30-year-old said she would rather stream less frequently and plan her livestreams instead of "grinding":

"I would rather stream less, and have each stream be like, planned out, and what I feel is good quality, than like, grind streams, you know? I think I'm in a fortunate position where I don't need to grind streams anymore, because there's a lot of streamers out there that have to grind every single day, to you know, just like, get by. I'm very lucky to be in this position."

Fans react to Valkyrae's clip

The comments section under a YouTube video of the livestream featured a handful of fan comments. Some users speculated that Valkyrae would likely retire in a few years to focus on the next stage of her life:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Images via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Valkyrae is one of the biggest personalities on YouTube Gaming. She started to exclusively livestream on the platform in 2020. She currently has 3.72 million subscribers, with more than 299 million channel views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh