“They fell through the ceiling” - Ludwig reveals the damage caused by police after getting swatted

YouTube Gaming personality Ludwig appeared on The Yard's most recent podcast and revealed the damage caused by police officials after getting swatted.

Last week, the YouTuber was met with unfortunate circumstances as he was swatted live on stream. After abruptly ending the chess tournament, Ludwig hosted a one-hour-long follow-up livestream, during which he talked about the situation in-depth.

Come September 1, The Yard hosts and streamers shed light on the aftermath of the swatting incident and claimed that the police officers damaged one of their ceilings. Ludwig highlighted the damage done to his house and said:

"This is funny. I thought this was f***ing hilarious. So at first, I heard that they fell through the ceiling because I was in the car, and they came out, and they're like, 'Hey, we have to like, give you a form, to like, claim damages, we fell through the ceiling.'"

Ludwig talks about the swatting incident aftermath, and claims that the police broke his house's ceiling

Ludwig got together with his peers and The Yard podcast hosts Nick, Slime, and Aiden on September 1.

Timestamp: 00:13:55

After recounting how they were swatted and had a rather unpleasant interaction with the police, Nick presented an image of the damaged house ceiling and asked the following question:

"Zipper, I sent you a photo I just wanted to bring up. I wanted to show viewers, who do you think caused this damage? Was it, A, someone who broke into our house, or B, LAPD? I'll give you a second to think about it."

nick @falco your ex bf LAPD

🤝￼ your ex bf LAPD 🤝￼ https://t.co/fbqlObwhhi

Ludwig joined the conversation and mentioned that he found the incident to be "hilarious." He then provided speculative explanations for the police destroying the ceiling and said:

"I thought, what happened was they came up the yard, and they fell down, like, the pulley? Because that would make sense to fall through, but instead, what happened is, they went really thorough in their attic search, and went through a crawl space, saw Zipper, the 3D form of him. Panic, and then just tried to run away."

Slime expressed his astonishment at how the former Twitch streamer immediately resumed livestreaming after getting swatted. He opined:

"So you got swatted during your chess tournament, and then you, this all happened, then you, without looking at what you just saw, near the front door, you just went downstairs and did a Mogul Mail. That's just insane. But you could've just looked to the left!"

Ludwig provided an explanation for nonchalantly overlooking the damage:

"What I did is, I was in there, and I was annoyed because at first, I was in the squad car, for like, 30 minutes, 40 minutes, and then I got out, and then, I was like, 'Okay, let me try to talk and make sure it doesn't happen again.'"

The Mogul Money Live host mentioned that his "mission one" was to check in on his kitten:

"Realize quickly that's not going to work. So, I just went inside, try to find Coots (his cat). Mission one, and I said, 'Coots!', and I heard meowing from outside the door that I just closed. So, god bless her heart. That's the only thing I was worried about."

Ludwig stated that he went live on his main YouTube channel to notify his audience after realizing that he was an hour late for the chess tournament:

"She came right to me, and then I just beelined downstairs because I didn't want; I wanted to finish the chess tournament. But then I realized I was like an hour late, and some people had hard out, so I couldn't do it. So I was bummed, so I just talked about it instead."

Fans react to Ludwig's revelation

The YouTube comments section featured more than 840 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer's situation (Image via The Yard/YouTube)

Last month, several prominent streaming personalities like Adin Ross, IShowSpeed, and Keffals were swatted live on their respective streaming channels.

