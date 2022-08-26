"Twitch is racist" - JiDion calls out Twitch after a streamer allegedly gets banned for a week for having s*x on stream

The streaming community witnessed a rather unusual occurrence after Twitch banned a streamer for seven days for seemingly having intercourse live on stream.

After the news went viral on Twitter, YouTube content creator Jidon "JiDion" expressed his frustration at the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform and resorted to calling them "racist."

JiDion was dissatisfied with the Twitch streamer's week-long suspension, and discussed how he has been permanently barred from streaming on the platform. His tweet read:

WiDion @Jidion6 A GIRL GETS F***** ON STREAM 7 DAY BAN WHILE IM STILL HERE PERMA BANNED TWITCH IS RACIST!!!! A GIRL GETS F***** ON STREAM 7 DAY BAN WHILE IM STILL HERE PERMA BANNED TWITCH IS RACIST!!!!

Twitter community reacts to JiDion calling out Twitch for another streamer's questionable ban duration

The former Twitch streamer's most recent tweet received a significant amount of attention as it gained more than 40k likes and over 1,200 followers responded to the update. He tagged Twitch support in the conversation thread and asked them:

Twitch streamer Adin Ross made an appearance and stated:

Fortnite personality Clix had the following to say:

Fans took the opportunity to call out the livestreaming platform:

A number of supporters began posting a hashtag in support of JiDion:

Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared the YouTuber's sentiments on his Twitter handle earlier today, and said:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Ain’t gunna lie that’s actually pretty crazy



Twitch under some insane heat right now Ain’t gunna lie that’s actually pretty crazyTwitch under some insane heat right now https://t.co/O028tUlnx5

He provided additional information and mentioned that the Twitch streamer who was banned did not share an official email or screenshots of her suspension. He said:

Here are some relevant fan reactions from Jake Lucky's conversation thread:

pierrik @fayzoRick @JakeSucky ridiculous how poki and him are literally friends and he still banned for "hate raiding her" twitch do better @JakeSucky ridiculous how poki and him are literally friends and he still banned for "hate raiding her" twitch do better

Docx2 @docx2gamer @JakeSucky He’s right too, I think the hate raid was horrible and there should have been a punishment but a perma ban when people have done way worse? Nah @JakeSucky He’s right too, I think the hate raid was horrible and there should have been a punishment but a perma ban when people have done way worse? Nah

Why was JiDion permanently banned from Twitch?

The saga began at the start of the year, when the YouTuber rallied his viewers for a hate brigade in fellow Twitch personality Imane "Pokimane's" Twitch chat room. After he instructed his viewers to spam the phrase "L + Ratio," the livestreaming platform issued him a temporary, 14-day-long suspension.

WiDion @Jidion6 It’s bigger then black and white It’s bigger then black and white https://t.co/I4qo6Zz0nz

The two-week ban was turned into a permanent suspension a few days later:

WiDion @Jidion6 please use the Ban went from 14 days to a permaplease use the #twitchfreejidion for me boys Ban went from 14 days to a perma😔 please use the #twitchfreejidion for me boys❤️

The controversy between the two creators began to fade when the YouTuber apologized to the Twitch sensation for his antics. Since then, both have been on good terms and have also collaborated once together.

Come July 15, JiDion revealed that he got into a call with a Twitch representative to talk about his current status on the platform.

WiDion @Jidion6 Just got off a Zoom call with a Twitch Rep… I’m ever coming back Just got off a Zoom call with a Twitch Rep… I’m ever coming back💀💀

He tweeted that he would be "(n)ever coming back," with Twitch explaining that JiDion will not be unbanned because he violated community guidelines by displaying "extreme harassment."

