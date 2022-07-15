JiDion revealed Twitch will not unban him for 'Extreme Harassment'

YouTuber and former Twitch streamer Jidon “JiDion” recently revealed that he had a call with a Twitch rep about potentially getting his perma-ban revoked. The ban was due to his hate raid on Imane "Pokimane" on January 12, 2022.

Despite apologizing for the event, and him and Pokimane burying the hatchet, the damage was done. Twitch took things seriously and banned the YouTuber permanently, though he has tried to get that undone.

Chad Gibbs @Jidion6 Just got off a Zoom call with a Twitch Rep… I’m ever coming back Just got off a Zoom call with a Twitch Rep… I’m ever coming back💀💀

JiDion spoke with a Twitch rep, reports he’s never coming back

Jidon took to Twitter on July 14 to talk about his Twitch ban. He tweeted:

“Just got off a Zoom call with a Twitch Rep… I’m never coming back”

On January 12, 2022, the YouTuber arranged a hate raid, which caused so much chaos that Pokimane had to end her stream early. The two would ultimately become friends. JiDion’s public apology led to her reaching out, and the two collaborated.

Even with Imane’s friendship, that’s not enough to get the Amazon-owned streaming service to unban him. He would show the email he received right after he got off the call, and it’s not looking good for the streamer.

Chad Gibbs @Jidion6 Email I get right after the meeting Email I get right after the meeting😭😭 https://t.co/mOzzPiu5qa

The Twitch email reads:

“Your account was recently suspended for Extreme Harassment. After reviewing the details of your case, we have decided that your account will remain suspended due to your violation of our Community Guidelines.”

Despite the drama between the two streamers being long since gone, Twitch refuses to let go and unban the streamer, who Pokimane has said is really, very nice. Due to this ban, he cannot appear in other people’s streams and create content with them on Twitch.

He still has 5M+ followers on YouTube, so he has a massive following nonetheless. He will not be getting back on Twitch anytime soon, it seems. This could change in the future, but right now, it’s not looking good.

JiDion’s Twitter following responds to Twitch announcement

Many of the YouTuber’s followers came out to support him, saying it was a significant loss for Twitch and not for him. After all, he is a massive star on YouTube, so Twitch is taking an "L." Of course, some people said it was a major win for Twitch, though.

BugTerrorist🗿 @Cry4bugs @Jidion6 youtube is the future anyway. sucks you can't be on E-dates tho @Jidion6 youtube is the future anyway. sucks you can't be on E-dates tho

Jake @jakelations @Jidion6 YouTube is gonna pay you handsomely @Jidion6 YouTube is gonna pay you handsomely

Twitch streamer YourFellowArab suggested that he identify as an “attack helicopter,” as that would get JiDion back into Twitch’s good graces. Others had easier solutions, like joining YouTube streaming. Some would state their opinions that YouTube is the future of streaming.

Stephen @S13phen @Jidion6 Bro @Twitch needs to treat their creators better, at this rate the company will lose all their big creators to platforms like @YouTubeGaming and Facebook. @Jidion6 Bro @Twitch needs to treat their creators better, at this rate the company will lose all their big creators to platforms like @YouTubeGaming and Facebook.

Stephen @S13phen @TTvrego9 @Jidion6 @Twitch @YouTubeGaming I don't really see how having his fans say "L + Ratio" in a twitch chat constitutes a "hate raid" @TTvrego9 @Jidion6 @Twitch @YouTubeGaming I don't really see how having his fans say "L + Ratio" in a twitch chat constitutes a "hate raid"

Others would state that Twitch doesn’t treat their creators well because of situations like this, but this would receive a reply that said the YouTuber did it to himself.

Moeski @Moeskiii_1 @Jidion6 Just make a new twitch account @Jidion6 Just make a new twitch account

What’s the solution to the problem? One Twitter user recommended a diss track alongside IShowSpeed as an example. Others had worse ideas, like making a new Twitch account, which would only get him punished for ban evasion.

When it came to Twitter, the streamer had support from his fans. One was sure the ban would be lifted with time, but Jidon needs to work on it a bit more. More would just come out to show their love for the YouTuber, even if Twitch doesn’t want him back.

There is always a chance that the content creator will get unbanned on Twitch in the future, but for the time being, they are firm in their stance that he does not need to be back on their platform.

