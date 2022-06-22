Logan Paul announces JiDion as the first "Prime Squad" member

American content creator JiDion has been making waves on the internet for some time now. From his beef with Pokimane, journeying to the “most racist town in America,” and so much more, the 21-year-old has built himself a loyal fanbase. Now, he’s taking his career to the next level by joining Logan Paul and KSI’s “Prime Squad.”

The squad is known as a group of up-and-coming influencers. Likely sponsored by their Prime Hydration drink, the announcement came on the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast.

(Clip begins at 58:30)

"You are gonna be a legend": Logan Paul confirms JiDion as the first member of “Prime Squad”

Impaulsive @impaulsive Prankster & professional rawdogger, @Jidion6 , joins the boys to discuss getting banned from Twitch, dating Lizzo, visiting the most racist town in America, Pokimane beef, KSI & Logan Paul’s career- changing advice, joining PRIME squad, pranks gone wrong & more! Prankster & professional rawdogger, @Jidion6, joins the boys to discuss getting banned from Twitch, dating Lizzo, visiting the most racist town in America, Pokimane beef, KSI & Logan Paul’s career- changing advice, joining PRIME squad, pranks gone wrong & more! https://t.co/RMN6OfWMwX

Fans of Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration may have noticed that JiDion has been spending time with the content creators. While this was likely due to the YouTuber joining Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, there was also a major announcement to come with it.

On June 21, 2022, JiDion sat down with Paul to talk about the streamer’s career. They talked about his beef with Poki, his Twitch ban, and so much more. The YouTuber talked about JJ “KSI” a great deal, how he was his inspiration to join YouTube, and someone he looked to for advice on growing his career.

“After the Pokimane situation, I was like, damn, I need a positive role model, I need a positive figure that’s at the top, that I can just ask for advice, because I don’t know everything. I’m never gonna claim to know everything.”

While on the podcast, Logan Paul interrupted the discussion to reveal “Prime Squad,” and that JiDion would be the first content creator to join the group.

“Let me just chime in for one second, put a pin in that, because it is a massive deal. Dude, I think you are gonna be a legend. We do think you’re next up, and I’m honored that you wanted to be a part of our team. JJ and I, we love you, we love your content, and JiDion is the first member of the Prime Squad.”

The YouTuber thanked Logan Paul, who would go on to explain a bit about what they’re doing and what they want to do to help JiDion get to that next level. They believe in him and love his work, and they will help push his career.

“We’re building a group of up-and-comers, the next up, congratulations. Yeah, bro, we want to help you and amplify you in whatever way we can, while we’re building this company. We’re stoked to have you on board.”

No other members have been revealed for Prime Squad as of yet, but it’s clear that Logan Paul and KSI have squashed their personal beef and come together for Prime Hydration and Prime Squad.

YouTube commenters love Prime Squad and JiDion

One thing was clear in the Impaulsive podcast's YouTube comments: People love this content creator. They’re fans of his confidence and ability to create unique, terrific content. Many were looking forward to the future of the YouTuber now that he’s with Prime Squad.

It's pretty clear that people are really getting into the YouTuber's content, and this is a great step forward (Image via Impaulsive/YouTube)

Others appreciate how open he is about his life and his beliefs. His transparency has won him a lot of fans. Others are convinced that in the future, the YouTuber will be on "Mount Rushmore of YouTubers."

It seems like the future is very bright for this YouTuber, and people really identify with him (Image via YouTube)

Another interesting prospect is Prime Squad itself. While there’s not much information available on what the future holds for the group, one YouTube commenter bets it will be the next FaZe Clan.

Is Prime Squad the next FaZe Clan? Some think so (Image via YouTube)

Some are just grateful for the podcast’s direction and the Prime Squad’s positive influence on content creators like JiDion and IShowSpeed, who are growing at a rapid rate.

Other commenters appreciate Logan Paul and KSI being a positive influence on content creators (Image via YouTube)

There’s no telling what’s next for Prime Hydration and Prime Squad, but at the very least, one member has been chosen, and it’s JiDion who will lead the way as the first member of this new content creation group.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far