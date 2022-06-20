"My hero wanted nothing to do with me" - Logan Paul shares never-heard-before story of how 'The Rock' disappointed him 

YouTube star Logan Paul has opened up about meeting his 'heroes' in the industry and how some have left him disappointed. Making a point to mention his experiences with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Paul admitted he now believes in the saying "never meet your heroes."

Speaking on the True Geordie Podcast, Paul was asked if one of his heroes had ever disappointed him. 'The Maverick' name dropped 'The Rock', revealing he had never shared this story with anyone.

"After Japan happened... I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne Johnson. She's like 'Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every video and picture that you've done with him. Maybe in the future it can be reconciled, but for now he doesn't want anything to do with you.' Which I also understood. I made a grotesque error. He has had things happen in his life where that incident has affected him in a personal way... My hero wanted nothing to do with me."

Catch Paul's comments in the video below:

In 2017, Logan Paul uploaded a video of himself and his friends in a Japanese forest called Aokigahara. In English, it is referred to as the 'Suicide Forest'.

The location is notoriously known for the high number of bodies found there, as some Japanese citizens tragically go to the forest to end their own lives. The now-removed video appeared to show Paul finding a body and making light of the harrowing situation.

In an Instagram post from 2018, 'The Rock' shared a heartfelt story of his own mother's suicide attempt when he was just 15 years old. With that, fans may understand why 'The Rock' felt the need to remove any association with Logan Paul, whose lapse in judgement may have really hit home for the 50-year-old.

Logan Paul reveals plans to give away 90% of his fortune

In the same interview, 'The Maverick' revealed his plans for the future after the successful launch of his Prime Hydration Drink in the UK this week.

The former Disney star and YouTuber KSI have put aside their differences and instead traded in their boxing gloves to create a successful product. Paul expects his shares in their new business to reach $5 billion in the next few years.

Admitting that he aims to become an "anti-billionaire," the 27-year-old detailed his plan to have given away at least 90% of his wealth.

"I think I'll probably end up giving away 90% of it away or back. You mentioned generational wealth, I don't give a f**k about generational wealth. If I raise my kids correctly, they'll make their own generational wealth and not use my money."

Logan Paul added that he's interested in living the least billionaire lifestyle possible, noting that he's still young enough to make stupid decisions and spend money how he wants.

