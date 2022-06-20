"I wanna be the anti-billionaire" - Logan Paul says he doesn't "give a f***" about generational wealth, promises to give back 90% of his income

Logan Paul has given an insight into his future and goals whilst discussing the success of his Prime hydration drink, which launched in the UK last week. Paul, who admitted that he initially didn't like the idea of starting a business for the beverage, now works alongside former opponent and fellow YouTuber KSI.

The 27-year-old former Disney star was asked what the valuation of his shares in the brand would be worth if he was to sell it. Comparing the business to rapper 50 Cent, who sold his shares in Vitamin Water to Coca-Cola in 2007, Paul revealed that his plan is to sell when it reaches a value of $5 billion. 'The Maverick' expects to hit that figure in the next few years.

Speaking on The True Geordie Podcast, Logan Paul detailed his future once he hits the billion-dollar net-worth mark.

"You know what I want to be? I want to be the anti-billionaire. I want to be the billionaire that doesn't act like a billionaire at all. I wanna wear like shorts, like no shoes too... I want to do sh*t that billionaires don't do. I'm young and I'm f*****g crazy... Let's give money back, let's spend more money on crazy sh*t."

Asked about his general wealth and how he would spend his money, the American added:

"I think I'll probably end up giving away 90% of it away or back. You mentioned generational wealth, I don't give a f**k about generational wealth. If I raise my kids correctly, they'll make their own generational wealth and not use my money."

Catch Logan Paul on the True Geordie Podcast here:

Logan Paul admits he wants to fight UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett

Although his brother is notably known for making outlandish callouts, Logan Paul has followed suit by stating his desire to fight UK MMA star Paddy Pimblett.

'The Maverick' has had a mix of exhibition/amateur fights and one professional bout thus far in his boxing career (0-1). Despite losing to KSI twice, with their rematch scored as a professional cruiserweight outing, Paul has continued to hone his boxing skills, even facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition fight last year.

Paul recently hosted an episode of his own Impaulsive podcast, which UFC president Dana White appeared on. Despite White and his younger brother Jake Paul having their own issues, White revealed that he'd allow Logan Paul to compete under the UFC banner.

Fast forward to this week and Paul has yet again revealed his desire to fight Liverpudlian Pimblett if he is to step foot inside the UFC octagon for the first time.

Paul told True Geordie:

“I’m taking out Paddy ‘The Baddy', dude. I’m taking him out.”

Pimblett is 2-0 inside the octagon. He's expected to fight at UFC London next month, where he'll face fellow prospect Jordan Leavitt.

