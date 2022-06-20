We f***ed over Dana White a bit - Logan Paul details when he and KSI poked fun at UFC president's "bald head" 

Logan Paul and KSI seemingly did UFC president Dana White dirty. 'Maverick' recently detailed an incident where he teamed up with fellow YouTuber KSI to poke fun at White's "bald head."

Dana White recently appeared as a guest on Paul's Impaulsive podcast and the YouTube star used a clip from that episode in a promotional video for his new business venture with KSI, PRIME Hydration. The YouTubers put on bald makeup and jokingly fabricated the exchange with White, implying baldness is the key to success.

Watch the PRIME commercial taking a jibe at White's baldness below:

However, Logan Paul is worried that the joke may not have been well received by the UFC head honcho. The 27-year-old said during a recent podcast with fellow YouTuber True Geordie:

"We kind of f***ed over Dana a little bit. I'm not gonna lie, we didn't f**k him over, we didn't f**k him over. But like, I did him a little dirty. And he might be upset with me. I don't know if he is upset. Did you see the bald video with me and KSI, you know the scene where J.J. and I are sitting down and we're like, 'Hey man, you have any advice for us, like what's the number one key to success?' And we cut to Dana White and he's like, 'I think you guys got it figured out.' And the joke was like, 'We're trying to be successful, so we shaved our head. Because all bald people are successful.'"

Watch Paul's appearance on True Geordie's podcast below:

Dana White did not entirely dismiss the idea of Logan Paul competing in the UFC in the future

Dana White recently weighed in on a future UFC fight for Logan Paul during an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast. White asked Paul about his target opponent and then conceded that the YouTuber has wrestling and boxing.

The UFC head honcho then asked Paul if he trained jiu-jitsu, to which 'Maverick' replied in the affirmative. Not completely dismissing the idea of Paul fighting in the UFC, White said:

"I'm not saying no."

Watch White's appearance on Impaulsive below:

White, however, had no interest in Logan Paul's brother, Jake, who is focused on fighting Conor McGregor. According to the UFC president, there is a separate market for what 'The Problem Child' does. He further noted that the younger Paul is worlds apart from McGregor in terms of their weight classes.

