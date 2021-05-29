3 times Jake Paul challenged Conor McGregor to a boxing match

Owing to his social media antics, Jake Paul has successfully carved out a career as a professional boxer. So far, the YouTube sensation has amassed a 3-0 pro-boxing record and continues to call out various notable fighters.

Paul claims his ultimate goal as a combat sports athlete is to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor. 'The Problem Child' believes a fight with the Irishman would be the biggest pay-per-view event in history. For this, Paul has oftentimes taken personal digs at McGregor to try and get a reaction out of the MMA star.

Despite Conor McGregor and Dana White's continued rejection, Jake Paul never misses a chance to challenge the former UFC double champion to a fight.

Here, we look at three instances when Jake Paul tried to challenge Conor McGregor to a boxing match:

#3 When Jake Paul targeted Conor McGregor's fiancee, Dee Devlin

The TKO win over Nate Robinson last year paved the way for Jake Paul to call out other professional athletes for mega fights. The former Vine star uploaded a bizarre video on social media calling out Conor McGregor for a $50 million paycheck boxing match.

The profanity-laced callout also included McGregor's infamous bar incident and a sneering remark about McGregor's fiancee, Dee Devlin:

"Good Morning Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you are j***ing off because you are sick of f***ing your wife. After all, she is a four," Paul ranted.

Conor McGregor remained indifferent to Paul's rant and labeled the 24-year-old a "confused little kid."

Jake Paul defends his trash talk about Conor McGregor's partner: "He spoke on Khabib's wife... now he's got a taste of his own medicine" pic.twitter.com/3yP7bPCdxR — Proper Vegetables (@ProperVeggies) December 20, 2020

#2 Jake Paul mocked Conor McGregor for losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Following Conor McGregor's first career TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Jake Paul took to social media to mock the former undisputed champion. Paul sardonically mentioned that McGregor should've signed the $50 million boxing match offer instead of fighting Poirier.

Furthermore, Paul insulted McGregor for getting beat by a 'bum' and brought the $50 million offer down to $10,000.

In his YouTube video, Paul stated:

"Conor McGregor got paid 5 million dollars to fight a bum and he got knocked out by the bum. Bro, the memes right now all over Twitter is trending...you should have taken the Jake Paul fight for 50 million but now I got $10,000 for you, cash or or or I'll give you 1/3rd of a Bitcoin."

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

#1 Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor after finishing Ben Askren in the first round

Jake Paul traded blows with former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren at the April 17th Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event. The event was a massive success and the promotion is said to have raked in over $75 million in pay-per-view earnings.

Following the highly successful affair, Paul told MMA Junkie that the fight with Conor McGregor appeared to be more real than ever:

"Yeah, I don't know, we'll see. There's a lot of people, but honestly when it comes down to signing the contract, these guys duck, so honestly, we'll see. Like, the McGregor fight became more realistic, like I've been saying," said Jake Paul.

