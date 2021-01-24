Jake Paul pokes fun at Conor McGregor's KO defeat, offers to fight him for $10,000

Stunning Conor McGregor and the audience in an upset victory at UFC 257, American Dustin Poirier handed the Irish MMA fighter the first TKO of his career. Since then, social media has erupted in memes of people poking fun at McGregor or fans sending him support.

YouTuber Jake Paul had some choice words for McGregor, taking jabs at his recent loss. He offered to fight the Irishman for $10,000.

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

Jake Paul taunts Conor McGregor after TKO by Dustin Poirier.

Aye Conor @TheNotoriousMMA since you’re a “fighter” and I’m a “YouTube Kid” I left you a message on YouTube 👇🏼https://t.co/pl9VbgauQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

In the past few months, Paul has been relentlessly campaigning for a boxing match against "The Notorious One." His antics went as far as to pay for an ariel banner that read, "Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul."

McGregor has been unenthusiastic about stepping in the ring with Paul, calling him "just a YouTube Kid." Nonetheless, Paul has been persistent in calling out the Irishman on Twitter and YouTube.

"Conor McGregor got paid 5 million dollars to fight a bum and he got knocked out by the bum. Bro, the memes right now all over Twitter is trending" - Jake Paul

In this video, Paul states his previous offer of $50 million is off the table and that "he should have taken the offer." He revised the offer to a mere $10,000 for the fight.

"You should have taken the Jake Paul fight for 50 million but now I got $10,000 for you, cash or or or I'll give you 1/3rd of a bitcoin haha" - Jake Paul

While it is unclear if McGregor will respond, the memes and reactions to the loss he faced continues to dominate social media. This loss will be a talking point about his career in the future.

