Watch: The heartwarming backstage interaction between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier after UFC 257

Conor McGregor has shown nothing but respect towards Dustin Poirier leading up to their UFC 257 bout tonight, and he continued to do so even after a 'heartbreaking' defeat.

The Irishman suffered the first ever knockout loss of his MMA career at the hands of 'The Diamond', who put up a brilliant show in the headliner of the pay-per-view event. With smartly executed calf kicks and combination strikes, Dustin Poirier proved to the world that he is no more the fighter Conor McGregor faced seven years ago.

However, the two top lightweights left their rivalry back inside the octagon and shared a heartwarming moment backstage before they left the Etihad Arena.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier share a moment of camaraderie backstage

As Conor McGregor walked out, limping from the bruises Dustin Poirier left on his legs, he shook hands with his opponent and congratulated him on the win.

Conor McGregor also said he was very happy for his victory and promised that they will 'do it again.' He also paid high praise to Poirier's courage and character.

This is not the first time the two have been friendly with each other this fight week. At the UFC 257 official face-off, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier clicked a picture with their arms around each other after Poirier gifted McGregor a bottle of his Louisiana Hot Sauce in a moment of great sportsmanship.

Conor McGregor also praised Dustin Poirier at the UFC 257 press conference, giving him due credit for the win.

"Dustin fought a hell of a fight. Engaged in the takedown attempt. I thought I'd done well, I got up. I was in my head thinking I'd take him out. Just tie up now. I felt alright in the clinch. I was better than him in the clinch. But too little too late, the leg was compromised. I didn't adjust. That's it. Fair play to Dustin, very happy for him. Very happy I got to compete in these times and come back with my 11th UFC main event."