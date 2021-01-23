What did Dustin Poirier give Conor McGregor during UFC 257 weigh-ins?

The buildup to the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is nothing like it was when the two first met at UFC 178. At the weigh-ins for UFC 257, Dustin Poirier handed a bottle of his famous 'Poirier's Louisiana Style' Hot Sauce to Conor McGregor as a gesture of goodwill.

Intensity and respect in equal measure! 🙌



Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor come face-to-face for the final time before the rematch goes down!@TheNotoriousMMA has got his hot sauce 😅



Watch #UFC257 live on BT Sport Box Office ➡️ https://t.co/LmdecOCthi pic.twitter.com/IJtTkPb6x2 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 22, 2021

Dustin Poirier belongs to the city of Lafayette in Louisiana. Embracing his roots, the Diamond has named his hot sauce 'Poirier's Louisiana Style' in partnership with Heartbeat Hot Sauce.

The hot sauce contains Cayenne peppers along with Red Habareno chili and promises to be a delight for the palate. Dustin Poirier announced on Twitter that the first batch of the Cajun sauce was released for worldwide shipping. The hot sauce comes in a six oz bottle and is priced at $12.

We are live, on sale and shipping worldwide! Limited quantity on the 1st batch!https://t.co/heO2KJoycZ pic.twitter.com/hV8UGx4ya3 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 8, 2020

What is Conor McGregor's take on Dustin Poirier's hot sauce?

The weigh-ins for UFC 257 saw a jovial Conor McGregor as he received his bottle of 'Poirier's Louisiana Style' hot sauce. The Notorious One appreciated Diamond's consideration at the weigh-ins and asserted that fans can expect a great show on January 23.

"It's great to be back here. I am delighted that I got the Louisiana hot sauce. I look forward to bringing the hot sauce and the fire tomorrow... I'm so excited to be back. You're in for a treat tomorrow night", said Conor McGregor at the UFC 257 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Earlier this week the Irishman had expressed his desire to taste Poirier's hot sauce at the press conference for UFC 257.

"You’ve got the hot sauce Dustin. I’d love to taste the hot sauce... I’d appreciate that. I’ve got a bottle of Proper (Twelve) for you. I’d love to share that," said Conor McGregor.

Advertisement

This courteous promotion ahead of UFC 257 is quite the opposite of the buildup for UFC 178 in 2014. Conor McGregor finished Dustin Poirier via knockout in the first round. It was said that the Notorious One was able to get into the head of Poirier by his antics and verbal jibes.

The rematch will be held in the lightweight division, unlike the first meeting which was in the featherweight division. The Irishman seems to be chivalrous around this time. It will be interesting to see how a straight headed Poirier fares against Conor McGregor in the rematch on January 23.