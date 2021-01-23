Joe Rogan reacts to Conor McGregor being very respectful towards Dustin Poirier

In stark contrast to the last time they faced each other, the buildup to Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II has been a show of friendliness and respect. In fact, the matchup started with Conor McGregor offering to fight Dustin Poirier in a charity match and to donate a sum of $500,000 towards Poirier's The Good Fight Foundation.

The fight came over to UFC instead, but Conor McGregor still kept his word about the donation. Moreover, he has indulged in zero trash-talking, which is almost unbelievable to the fans who have witnessed his rise to the top over the last few years.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is absolutely loving this new evolved and matured side of Conor McGregor. In an Instagram post earlier, he shared the respectful interaction between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at the UFC 257 face-off and said he was enjoying seeing The Irishman being so cordial with his opponent.

What went down at the UFC 257 face-off between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

The heated exchanges between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 178 is possibly still fresh in every MMA fan's memory. Nearly seven years have passed ever since. Both men have changed - as fighters and as human beings as well. While some might miss the old Conor McGregor, most fans feel the same way as Joe Rogan about the matter.

At the UFC 257 face-off, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had a friendly and respectful interaction. After posing for the cameras, McGregor told Poirier, "Let's do it for them, let's do it," to which Poirier replied, "We will, I guarantee it." Before parting ways, Dustin Poirier gifted a bottle of his Louisiana Style Hot Sauce to Conor McGregor. He did not forget to mention that he will be expecting a bottle of The Irishman's Proper No. Twelve Whiskey in return.

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor had expressed his wish to have a taste of Dustin Poirier's hot sauce at the UFC 257 press conference.

"You’ve got the hot sauce Dustin. I’d love to taste the hot sauce... I’d appreciate that. I’ve got a bottle of Proper (Twelve) for you. I’d love to share that," said Conor McGregor.

Poirier has already kept his word, and if things go as smoothly as they have been, he will be receiving his bottle of whiskey soon enough.

Conor McGregor: Let's do it for them, Let's do it.

Dustin Poirier: We will. I guarantee it.@TheNotoriousMMA and @DustinPoirier plan to put on a show for the fans at #UFC257 😤 (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/wXpbI6yUTH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2021

Catch UFC 257 main card live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the USA and on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.