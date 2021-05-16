Is a potential Conor McGregor vs Jake Paul fight likely to happen in 2021?

YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul recently outlined five reasons he could beat UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

In an interview with The Sun, Jake Paul said:

"He never played football, he never played lacrosse, he never wrestled, he was never an All-State football player. "I'm taller by four inches or so and I'm about 60-pounds, 50-pounds heavier without a weight cut - and that's what a lot of people don't understand when I'm hitting these guys; I've got knockout power because I'm cutting down from 210lbs."

This isn't the first time Jake Paul has tried to coerce Conor McGregor into a fight. After knocking out Ben Askren in April, Jake Paul said it was only a matter of time before he and the Irishman crossed paths in the ring.

'The Problem Child' already has a plan in place on how he thinks he could get Conor McGregor to pay attention to him. According to the YouTuber, beating Conor McGregor's rival Nate Diaz should land him a fight against the UFC superstar:

"They're not even gonna know how to react, they're gonna think it's rigged again andd in that moment in time, I'll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor because I beat the guy that beat you Conor. And, the Jake Paul vs. Conor fight is a massive fight and I'm sort of like, why wait? You know, I don't need to be in this sport forever. I'm not trying to have a 100 fights, so why wait? Let's do the biggest fights right away."

Jake Paul allegedly offered Conor McGregor $50 million to step into the ring with him in December 2020:

"Conor you could do a lot better. But happy Monday. My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning, 50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me Conor, you are ducking me because you don't want to lose to a f**cking YouTuber."

Is Conor McGregor interested in fighting Jake Paul?

In the past, it's been proven that Conor McGregor is willing to step outside the confines of the octagon for the right price. He made his pro-boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

But Conor McGregor hasn't shown too much willingness to step inside the ring with Jake Paul. The former two-division UFC champion took to Twitter to express how he feels about fans' calls for him to take Jake Paul on:

UFC high level fighting > Blogger jackass boxing — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

While the Irishman didn't give a straightforward answer on whether he'd like to fight Jake Paul in the future, the tweet indicates that 'Notorious' doesn't seem interested right now.

Conor McGregor will return soon

Conor McGregor will make his much-anticipated return against his rival Dustin Poirier in July. After scoring knockout wins against each other, McGregor and Poirier will look to settle the score in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10, 2021.